SHERIDAN — In partnership with The Hub on Smith and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, older adults will get discounted lift tickets and rentals at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area March 28.
The nonprofit ski area will offer individuals age 55 and older $25 off lift tickets, $15 rentals, a free "tune up" lesson, bus service and more.
The ski area will also offer 50% off list tickets for all residents from Sheridan County March 27.
The last operating day for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation area will be April 3.