03-15-22 antelope butte appreciation day 2web.jpg

Folks 55 and older receive a free tune-up ski lesson at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area during the 55 and older appreciation day Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Antelope Butte, in partnership with The Hub on Smith and Tongue River Valley Community Center, will host another appreciation day March 28.

 Courtesy photo | Kris Korfanta

SHERIDAN — In partnership with The Hub on Smith and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, older adults will get discounted lift tickets and rentals at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area March 28.

The nonprofit ski area will offer individuals age 55 and older $25 off lift tickets, $15 rentals, a free "tune up" lesson, bus service and more. 

The ski area will also offer 50% off list tickets for all residents from Sheridan County March 27. 

The last operating day for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation area will be April 3.

