BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Despite bitterly cold temperatures, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area welcomed skiers and snowboarders to opening day Wednesday in the Bighorn Mountains.
Officials with the nonprofit ski area noted while certain amenities in the lodge are not yet available, an occupancy inspection is scheduled for Jan. 3.
“That doesn’t mean it’s done,” ABF Executive Director John Kirlin said. “They’ll be able to come in to warm up and use the bathrooms — assuming all goes well — but we still have work to do.”
A quick walk-through of the lodge shows big strides from previous years. Construction teams continue to put finishing touches on the facility, but bathrooms are available, gathering spots have been defined and concessions and ticket areas will be clear to visitors once open.
Until completed, though, families and visitors will continue to utilize temporary bathrooms, a warming area set up in a yurt and the ski shop for gear.
That didn’t keep enthusiasts from jumping onto the lifts and taking advantage of fresh snow that has fallen since Christmas.
In addition to all the amenities the lodge will offer, Kirlin said he and his team will continue seeking input from stakeholders and users to include in the nonprofit’s master development plan, required as part of the organization’s U.S. Forest Service lease, which is up for renewal in April 2024.
Scott Badley, who is leading the committee working to put the draft plan together, said the purpose of the plan is to look further into the future.
“A lot of this is thinking through what we could do, what we need and when,” Badley said. “The Forest Service is really looking for enough flesh on the bones of the plan to justify specific projects, to show the plan is well thought out and that our philosophy is sound.”
In meeting with stakeholders and from initial responses to a community survey — which is still available through the ABF website — Badley said the group has identified a number of ideas already.
In October, early responses from the survey showed a desire for expanded parking, power hookups for vendors and food trucks, additional lifts, snowmaking and public Wi-Fi, among other options.
Badley and Kirlin also noted a need to look beyond the winter months. To be sustainable in the long term, the duo said summer offerings like mountain biking, camping and event space will likely find a home in the planning process.
While Wi-Fi or cellphone connectivity may seem like a luxury on the mountain, Kirlin said many business operations now depend on connectivity.
“So many of our systems operate in the cloud,” he said. “You can’t even find options really anymore that don’t.”
In addition, he said, connectivity could provide additional safety measures.
“Connectivity and safety nets lends substance to a tourism pitch,” said Mark Weitz, ABF board secretary. “With summer opportunities open to us as well, and the tourism development that has proven a focus of our state, it really makes sense.”
To help move the master development plan process forward, officials with the nonprofit are asking those interested to complete the survey, found under the Foundation Mission section of the website.
Badley said the master development plan committee has been meeting monthly, and plans to have a draft of the plan to the full ABF board this spring. From there, the community will have the chance to weigh in again as the board updates and fine tunes the plan.