BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will play host to the Mad Mountain Music Festival Aug. 13-14.
The event will offer the chance for attendees to dance, connect and camp under the stars and will feature live music from a variety of genres alongside bass music artists, producers, vendors and performers, art installations, activities and more.
Tickets for two-day general admission and camping cost $125; two-day VIP tickets cost $200; daily tickets without camping cost $50 per day.
For more information, see madmountainmusicfestival.com.