06-12-21 OUTDOORS antelope butte 3web.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers, vendors and concert goers get set up for an evening of live music at the base of the ski slopes at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area for the Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series Saturday, July 18, 2020.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will play host to the Mad Mountain Music Festival Aug. 13-14.

The event will offer the chance for attendees to dance, connect and camp under the stars and will feature live music from a variety of genres alongside bass music artists, producers, vendors and performers, art installations, activities and more.

Tickets for two-day general admission and camping cost $125; two-day VIP tickets cost $200; daily tickets without camping cost $50 per day.

For more information, see madmountainmusicfestival.com.

Recommended for you