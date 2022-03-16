SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host the Little Bear Spring Awakening ski race March 19.
Registration for the race will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to all skiers.
The junior race will begin at 10 a.m. and includes a suggested donation of $10 per racer under the age of 18.
The adult race will begin at 2:30 p.m., and costs $25 per person. Winner takes 50% of the entry fees. The remaining 50% will support Little Bear Ski Club equipment, coaching and scholarships.
Prizes and a potluck will follow the races.
For more information see antelopebuttefoundation.org.