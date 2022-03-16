12-30-21 ABF 1.JPG
Skiers and snowboarders mingle near the bottom of the runs at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Dec. 29, 2021, the opening day for the nonprofit's new season.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host the Little Bear Spring Awakening ski race March 19.

Registration for the race will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to all skiers.

The junior race will begin at 10 a.m. and includes a suggested donation of $10 per racer under the age of 18.

The adult race will begin at 2:30 p.m., and costs $25 per person. Winner takes 50% of the entry fees. The remaining 50% will support Little Bear Ski Club equipment, coaching and scholarships. 

Prizes and a potluck will follow the races. 

For more information see antelopebuttefoundation.org.

