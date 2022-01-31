SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host a number of programs that kick off in February.
Here’s a quick look at what the local nonprofit will offer:
• First Chair Youth Program — Five two-hour lessons at Antelope Butte for those who have never skied or snowboarded and those who are beginners. The $250 cost to participate includes rentals, lessons and a season pass. Financial assistance is available. Participants must be between the ages of 7-18 to participate. The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 12, March 19, March 26 and April 2.
• Second Chair Youth Program — Five two-hour lessons at Antelope Butte for beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders to improve their skills. The $300 cost includes rentals, lessons and a season pass. Financial assistance is available. Participants must be between the ages of 7-18 to participate. The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 12, March 19, March 26 and April 2.
• Kinder Ski Program — Three Saturday ski lessons led by school teachers and snowsport instructors for children ages 4-6. All lessons will be taught in the Sun Kid moving carpet learning area. The program is for children new to skiing or new to the mountain environment, and focuses on creating a positive first-time experience, introducing group-appropriate ski skills and making friends. Students will spend some time in the yurt warming up and playing games. The Kinder Ski program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. The cost is $150-200 depending on rental needs.
• Adult Ski Improvement Clinic — Three Saturday ski lessons led by snowsports instructors for adults ages 18 and older. The group will assess the group goals and ski where everyone is comfortable. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26. The cost is between $90-210 depending on rental needs and ski passes.
For more information or to sign up for classes, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.