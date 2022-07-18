SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will again host its summer festival July 22-24 at the ski area in the Bighorn Mountains.
The event will include hot air balloon rides, family-friendly fun, camping and music. All proceeds from the event will benefit Antelope Butte.
Gates will open at noon July 22. Music throughout the weekend will include the Nate Champion Band, Moth, John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters and Jalan Crossland.
Activities will also include foot and bicycle races.
For a full schedule of events and tickets, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.