SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will wrap up the winter skiing season in early April.
The ski area's last operating days for the winter will be April 1-3.
In addition, presale of season passes for next winter will remain available through March 31.
April 9, the second annual 307 Riders Antelope Butte Hillcross will take place at the mountain recreation area. Prizes will be awarded in each class, which are limited to 32 riders. For additional information, contact Kelly Weeks at kwcrawler@gmail.com.