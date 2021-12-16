SHERIDAN — Winter weather graced Sheridan County and will continue to do so throughout the week. Will Sheridan County residents have a white Christmas, though?

The National Weather Service out of Billings recorded 3 inches in Dayton and less than 2 inches everywhere else throughout Sheridan County through 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

The local forecast for Christmas week predicts a 40%-50% chance of precipitation between Dec. 23-29. 

A detailed forecast predicts highs near 49 degrees Sunday to start the week, followed by highs in the mid to high 30s throughout the week. Wednesday predictions include partial sun and a high near 39 with slight winds. 

Despite a less than ideal forecast for white Christmas lovers, those traveling for the holidays shouldn't have issues fighting difficult weather or high winds like Sheridanites experienced in the last week. 

Tags

Recommended for you