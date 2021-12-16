SHERIDAN — Winter weather graced Sheridan County and will continue to do so throughout the week. Will Sheridan County residents have a white Christmas, though?
The National Weather Service out of Billings recorded 3 inches in Dayton and less than 2 inches everywhere else throughout Sheridan County through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The local forecast for Christmas week predicts a 40%-50% chance of precipitation between Dec. 23-29.
A detailed forecast predicts highs near 49 degrees Sunday to start the week, followed by highs in the mid to high 30s throughout the week. Wednesday predictions include partial sun and a high near 39 with slight winds.
Despite a less than ideal forecast for white Christmas lovers, those traveling for the holidays shouldn't have issues fighting difficult weather or high winds like Sheridanites experienced in the last week.