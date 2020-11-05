SHERIDAN — Sheridan County voters completed a record number of absentee ballots during the 2020 general election — more than doubling the number from the last presidential election in 2016.
Election judges tallied 8,121 absentee ballots on Election Day, according to Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson. In 2016, just 4,007 absentee ballots were counted.
The 8,121 absentee ballots account for 49% of the 16,546 ballots cast in the county this general election cycle, according to Schunk Thompson. The clerk’s office prepared a total of 8,540 absentee ballots for the general election, Schunk Thompson said.
Of the county’s absentee voters, 4,706 — or 58% of the total — chose to vote by mail or drop-off box in the lead up to Election Day, while an additional 336 mailed or dropped off absentee ballots on Election Day, Schunk Thompson said. In-person early voters, i.e. those who put their ballot through the machine in the absentee polling location in the courthouse, totaled 2,369 — or 29%.
Another 645 voters — or 8% — requested their ballot at the clerk’s office and later returned it sealed in an envelope.
The popularity of absentee ballots this year is partially due to a proactive effort by Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to encourage Wyoming citizens to vote absentee in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Schunk Thompson said.
Before the primary election this summer, Buchanan sent a letter inviting voters to request an absentee ballot for the primary election, general election or both. Voters were instructed to complete the attached form and return it to their local county clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot, accounting for the preference of the voter in the primary and general elections.
The surge in absentee voting is not unique to Sheridan County. According to the Washington Post, 101.9 million voted absentee by Nov. 3 — more than double the 47 million that voted early during the 2016 presidential election. In Wyoming, 131,500 of the 278,300 ballots cast this general election cycle were absentee, according to the Post. Absentee ballots in Natrona County jumped from 7,800 in the 2016 general election to 17,389 in the 2020 general election, according to county clerk Tracy Good.
Early or absentee voters totaled 10,538 people in Campbell Country prior to Election Day, according to clerk Susan Saunders — an increase of 39% from 2016, when about 6,400 people voted absentee before Election Day.
In Johnson County, absentee ballots accounted for 27% of the total ballots cast with 1,354 absentee ballots returned, according to county clerk Vicki Edelman.
High numbers of absentee ballots were counted throughout the county, state and country on Tuesday night, coming at the end of an election cycle in which President Donald J. Trump repeatedly criticized the expansion of absentee voting by mail in the presidential election, claiming that it leads to widespread voter fraud.
“Mail-in ballots are very dangerous. There is tremendous fraud involved and tremendous illegality,” Trump said May 20. On Election Day, Trump tweeted that a decision to allow more time for postal ballots to arrive in Pennsylvania was “very dangerous” and “will allow rampant and unchecked cheating.”
In official documents, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — an agency established by Trump in 2018 — has referred to absentee voting as “safe and secure.”
While Schunk Thompson admitted there was a chance of voter fraud when voting absentee, she said that it was highly unlikely.
“When voting in-person absentee, the chances of voter fraud are very small — similar to the chance of fraud when voting in person on Election Day,” Schunk Thompson said. “When voting via a requested absentee ballot, the chances are similarly small.”
Schunk Thompson further explained there are a series of checks and balances in place to ensure the security of the election.
“Once the ballot is completed, the voter has the opportunity to return the absentee ballot directly to the county clerk’s office or place the ballot in the mail,” Schunk Thompson said. “Once the ballot is received by the clerk, there are methods in place to determine it is not a copy and it is, in fact, the same ballot mailed to the voter. When a determination is made, the voter record is updated with the received ballot information, and no other ballots may be received for the voter.
“Further, they will be marked on the poll book as having voted and will not be allowed to vote in person at their polling place,” she continued.
Schunk Thompson said she was proud of her staff’s work processing all of the ballots, absentee and otherwise, and expressed confidence in the unofficial results released Tuesday evening.
“The new election equipment and software used throughout the state of Wyoming did the job and offered efficiencies, accuracy, security and confidence in our elections,” Schunk Thompson said. “There are many checks and balances throughout the voting process that protects the integrity of the election outcomes.”
Official election numbers will be posted on the Sheridan County website after the county canvassing board reviews results Nov. 5, Schunk Thompson said. The canvassing board accounts for every ballot cast and ensures each valid vote is included in the official results.
For an election official, the canvass means aggregating or confirming every valid ballot cast and counted — absentee, early voting, Election Day, provisional, challenged and uniformed and overseas citizen.
The canvass enables election officials to resolve discrepancies, correct errors and take any remedial actions necessary to ensure completeness and accuracy before certifying the election.