SHERIDAN — Election season will have its official start July 1 as absentee voting begins. July 1 also marks the beginning of early in-person voting at the elections office.
The mailing of absentee ballots complies with the statutory deadline to mail the ballots 45 days prior to the election, Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said. Beginning absentee voting early ensures residents who are living overseas, including those in the military, have the opportunity to vote, Schunk Thompson said.
The elections office began accepting absentee ballot requests for the 2022 elections in January, and a registered voter may apply for an absentee ballot at any time prior to the day of the election. Electors can apply for an absentee ballot at the county’s elections office or by phone or email, Schunk Thompson said.
Any registered voter in Wyoming may request an absentee ballot for any or all elections in a calendar year, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website. There is not a permanent list of people who would like absentee ballots, and you must request absentee ballots every two years, Schunk Thompson said.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office by 7 p.m. on election night, Schunk Thompson said. Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on election day, Sheridan City Clerk Cecilia Good said.
Two years ago, Sheridan County voters completed a record number of absentee ballots during the 2020 general election — more than doubling the number from the last presidential election in 2016.
Election judges tallied 8,121 absentee ballots — or 49% of the total ballots cast — during the general election in 2020, compared to4,007 during the 2016 presidential election, Schunk Thompson previously told The Sheridan Press. During the 2020 primaries, 48% of voters voted absentee.
As election season gets into full swing, Schunk Thompson asks any county residents whose name or address has changed to notify the elections office prior to the primary election.
“Please don’t wait until election day,” Schunk Thompson said at a Sheridan County Commission meeting last week. “Please come see your elections office and get those changes made, and ensure your election day goes smoothly.”
The Wyoming primary election will be held Aug. 16. Statewide offices on the ballot include governor and U.S. House of Representatives with local races including city and town councils for Sheridan, Dayton and Ranchester; Sheridan County commissioners; and Sheridan County sheriff. A complete list of races and candidates can be found at sheridancounty.com/depts/elections-office.
As voting in the primaries begins, there will be multiple opportunities for Sheridan residents to learn more about the candidates on their ballots.
On Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual candidate forums at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Monday’s forum will be focused on city and county offices, with Tuesday focusing on statewide races. The candidate forums are in-person, livestreamed and recorded, and are free and open to the public.
In addition, Wyoming PBS will broadcast a livestreamed U.S. Representative debate from Sheridan Thursday.
The Sheridan Press will cover all three events later this week and will publish its primary election guide July 9.