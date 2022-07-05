SHERIDAN — Absentee voting for the 2022 primary election opened July 1 across the state.
Absentee voting will continue through Aug. 15.
Registered voters may request an absentee ballot at any time during the calendar year in which the election is held but not on the day of the election.
To request an absentee ballot, contact your County Clerk.
Those wishing to do so will need to provide their full name, residence address, mailing address and date of birth. Absentee ballots must be returned to the County Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Clerk's Office at 307-674-2500.