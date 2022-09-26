SHERIDAN — Absentee voting for the 2022 general election opened Friday and will continue through Nov. 7.
While some may believe absentee voting is only for those who will be out of town or who are unable to leave home on election day, anyone can vote absentee leading up to election day.
Here are some frequently asked questions regarding absentee voting in Wyoming.
Who can vote absentee?
Absentee voting is not new to Wyoming and remains an option for all Wyoming voters. The voter can request and vote by absentee ballot for any reason.
What do I need to have with me when requesting an absentee ballot?
When requesting an absentee ballot, you must provide the following voter and absentee ballot request information:
• your current Wyoming residence address including your house number, street, city, county and zip code
• the mailing address where your ballot should be mailed
• the election(s) for which the absentee ballot is requested
• a statement that you are eligible to vote in the election(s)
How do I request an absentee ballot?
A qualified elector may request an absentee ballot for the general election any time by writing, by telephone or in person. An absentee request form may be downloaded from the Sheridan County website at sheridancounty.com/depts/elections-office. Absentee ballots will not be available on election day. For the general election, the last day to request an absentee ballot will be Nov. 7.
How and where do I return an absentee ballot?
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Sheridan County Clerk’s Office or to the Sheridan County Election Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted for the general election. Absentee ballots cannot and will not be accepted at polling locations on election day. Absentee ballots can also be mailed in the provided envelope to the Sheridan County Clerk’s Office, but voters should allow for the time it will take to be delivered when considering when to mail their completed ballot. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted.
Is there an absentee polling place in Sheridan County?
For those voters who wish to vote early in person, an absentee polling place will be located at the Sheridan County Courthouse, on the second floor of the new addition, Room 210, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 7 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Can I change who I voted for once I’ve mailed in my absentee ballot?
No, once a ballot has been received by the Sheridan County Clerk's Office, the ballot is considered voted. But, if you have marked your ballot and have not yet sent it in, but wish to change who you voted for, you may destroy that ballot and call the Sheridan County Clerk’s Office for a replacement ballot or vote in person.
For an individual to be eligible for receiving an absentee ballot, he or she must be registered to vote in Wyoming.