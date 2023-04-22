04-22-23 PEOPLE academics for all andrew alleeweb.jpg

The Academics for All Committee recognizes Andrew Allee as this week’s Summit Award winner.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee recognizes Andrew Allee as this week’s Summit Award winner. Allee is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a 3.96 GPA over the course of his high school career.

Born in Florida into a military family, Allee has had the opportunity to experience different schools across the country before becoming a Sheridan Bronc his junior year. SHS is the seventh school he has attended, and Wyoming is the sixth state he has lived in.

Recommended for you