SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee recognizes Andrew Allee as this week’s Summit Award winner. Allee is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a 3.96 GPA over the course of his high school career.
Born in Florida into a military family, Allee has had the opportunity to experience different schools across the country before becoming a Sheridan Bronc his junior year. SHS is the seventh school he has attended, and Wyoming is the sixth state he has lived in.
The many moves, according to Allee, have taught him how to be adaptable.
“When moving, you learn to adapt to whatever social and school climate you are in," Allee said.
Allee, son of Steven and Jennifer Allee, credits his upbringing and family for equipping him with the mindset and discipline to be successful.
“When I put my mind to something, I put everything I have into it and give my best. That includes academics,” Allee said. "I admire my father because he is a strong individual and pursues his goals with tenacity. He gave up his original career to ensure our family could stay together."
Allee’s focus and drive has propelled him to success in and out of the classroom. He has chosen a rigorous course load that includes many advanced placement courses, such as AP chemistry, AP calculus and AP physics, as well as other academic challenges.
He is an active member of SHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society, as well as a multisport athlete. Allee contributed to the state championship-winning football team each of the last two years.
Additionally, he participated on the boys swimming and diving team, which enjoyed a top-three finish this year. Allee said his swim coach, Brent Moore, has been an instrumental part of his success, supporting him athletically, as well as in his transition to Sheridan two years ago.
“Swimming is where I really broke into the Sheridan community," Allee said. "It was all because of coach Moore’s belief. Along with swimming, he teaches us how to do the right thing and be the best people we can possibly be.”
Moore echoed praise for Allee, too.
“Andrew embodies the ultimate student athlete,” Moore said of Allee. “He has achieved greatly academically, in his sport and as a leader amongst his peers. He sets very high goals and standards for himself.”
Allee’s dedication and drive is also commended by Michael Thomas, social studies teacher at SHS. Thomas said he admires Allee for his hard work and positive attitude, noting that Allee was able to compete at the national We the People competition this year. Allee and his team won the Division D award.
“Andrew is dedicated and works hard,” Thomas said. “Great things lie ahead for him.”
After graduation, Allee intends to study civil engineering. He has received an appointment to the Air Force Academy in Colorado, as well as the Kiewit Scholarship, a full-ride scholarship to study at the University of Nebraska. Wherever he chooses to go next, Allee said his mindset and attitude will be the keys to his future success.
“Nothing is given,” Allee said. “It’s all earned with hard work and dedication. Work ethic is one of the most important things.”