Although he’s only lived in Sheridan for his junior and senior years, this week’s Summit Award winner, Grant Baxter, has taken advantage of a multitude of opportunities. From school activities, academic studies, internships and national acknowledgments, Baxter has excelled.
While carrying a 3.98 GPA, Baxter has a full load of Advanced Placement courses this year: AP English, AP world history, AP macroeconomics, AP Spanish language and culture, AP environmental science, AP comparative government and politics, AP calculus AB and AP psychology. When describing SHS and Sheridan, Baxter describes it as a community unlike anything else he has experienced.
“There is an underlying theme of common good and mutual understanding that brings us together,” Baxter said.
Baxter actively seeks out opportunities in which he will grow and learn. This is evident in the myriad activities and clubs in which he provides his expertise. These include Speech and Debate, Student Council, We the People, Rotary’s Interact Club, Model United Nations, Sources of Strength and Future Business Leaders of America. Baxter took first place at all four of his FBLA events in the state competition and qualified for nationals in Chicago later this year.
Additionally, an internship with Morgan Stanley connects Baxter virtually with 100 students two times a week.
Baxter’s English teacher, debate coach and mentor for We the People at SHS, Kim Ferguson, spoke highly of the senior’s accomplishments.
“Grant Baxter is an exceptional young man and clearly on a trajectory for success,” Ferguson said.
She cited the following to support her assessment: “Specifically, as the current president of my Speech and Debate team, Grant connects the team membership with his focused and inclusive leadership style. He brings organizational skills, enthusiasm and a can-do attitude to the team while encouraging members to reach their full potential by trying new events while perfecting those they are comfortable with. Grant’s eternal optimism has been pivotal to the team especially during this pandemic — whether we competed in person or virtually — Grant encouraged everyone to stay involved and work hard to obtain their individual and team goals.”
When asked to name his outstanding educator, Baxter named Ferguson as his choice.
“When meeting Ms. Ferguson, you can instantly tell that she loves her job,” Baxter said. “As an educator, she goes out of her way to assist students academically while simultaneously fostering a welcoming environment. Ms. Ferguson furthers her contribution to our school as the lead sponsor for debate and an assistant for We the People. I can say without a doubt that Ms. Ferguson plays a vital role in the prosperity of her students.”
Most recently, Baxter completed a two-week internship in Cheyenne with the Wyoming Legislature. Serving as an intern for Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, Baxter expressed how impressed he was with the dedication and work ethic demonstrated during the legislative process by everyone he encountered.
“While one of only eight high school students mixed in with the pool of college junior and seniors, Grant equaled their capacity in research skills and writing proficiency,” Zwonitzer said. “Beyond his academic aptitude and achievements, Grant also possesses a strong moral compass. He is sincere, compassionate, hard-working and very intelligent.”
Baxter would like to acknowledge the support and guidance he has received while living in Sheridan from Sherry and Jason Reilly, Heather and Dave Berry, and Amy and Steve Leonard.
Baxter’s future goals include attendance at Columbia University with a major in political science and economics.
This spring he was awarded a scholarship from the highly competitive Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation as Wyoming’s sole recipient.
Academics for All salutes this remarkable student and wishes him well in the future.