The Academics For All Committee proudly announced Sheridan High School senior Addy Bolton as this week’s featured Summit Award winner. With an impressive 4.0 GPA, Bolton has taken a rigorous academic schedule including five Advanced Placement classes, several business classes, an internship, as well as involvement in numerous organizations, athletics and orchestra.
Bolton feels that her extensive participation in both academics and extracurricular activities has helped to be well-rounded in preparation for future challenges. When articulating what motivates her most, Bolton said she works well under pressure and in competitive settings. Her drive for success starts proudly with her dad, Brian Bolton, who has taught her to work hard, stay busy and challenged, and be dedicated in all of her pursuits.
Bolton explained she finds STEM classes interesting and challenging. One of her favorite classes this year is AP Calculus with Isaac Van Dyke. She also enjoys business classes and one of her nominating educators, Shirley Coulter, expressed that Bolton is an outstanding student and serves as a role model for her peers.
“She is incredibly ambitious and completed her yearlong accounting course in one semester. In her marketing class, she took the initiative to send out a survey to SHS students about adding a stoplight at the intersection of Fifth Street and Long Drive. She then met with the mayor to discuss the possibility of adding that stoplight as the students’ requested. She is a go-getter!” Coulter said.
This semester, Bolton lined up a NEXT Level internship at Eye Care of the Big Horns with Dr. Brandi Bilyeu. Bolton said she enjoys the personal interaction with patients and the focus on such a small, but important part of the body. Bilyeu assists her with research and is guiding her toward her goal of someday becoming an optometrist.
Bolton nominated SHS orchestra teacher Razmick Sarkissian as an Outstanding Educator. She said Sarkissian goes out of his way to provide learning opportunities to all of his students. For the past seven years, Bolton has played the violin and she said he always accommodates her schedule, works non-stop and cares for his students on a personal level.
Sarkissian reciprocates the admiration.
“Addy’s dedication and hard work has earned her the First Chair Sectional Leader in Symphony Orchestra for all four years in high school. Addy excels in cognitive and artistic areas of learning and her ability to comprehend and analyze complex learnings is impressive,” he said. “Addy has been selected to perform with the Wyoming 4A All-State Honors Orchestra for four consecutive years. Addy is a sheer joy to have in class. She is an extremely polite, well-mannered, punctual and hard-working student.”
Outside of the classroom, Bolton has played four years of high school volleyball and was recently named to the 4A North All-Star Team where she will be playing the libero position in the North vs. South game. Bolton has also competed on both the SHS indoor and outdoor track teams throughout her high school career.
Volunteering and leadership come naturally to Bolton. She is president of the National Honor Society chapter through which she and members support numerous local charities. One of her most meaningful volunteer roles is a being a mentor for Big Brothers, Big Sisters for the past two years. Bolton lights up as she talks about spending time with her “Little Sister,” a fourth-grader, each week. Her “little” has truly become an important part of her life.
After high school, Bolton will be attending Montana State University to pursue a degree in pre-medicine and then attend optometry school.
She will also continue her passion of playing the violin while pursuing a minor in music.
Academics For All congratulates Addy Bolton, daughter of Brian and Aimee Bolton.