SHERIDAN — Charismatic, talented, intelligent — just a few of the accolades which describe Ryan Bosley, a Sheridan High School senior and a Summit Award finalist, according to the Summit Award committee.
Bosley explained he is motivated to work hard knowing his decisions today will affect his future.
“I want to make a difference in the world and improve the lives of others,” he added.
Bosley’s long-term goal supports his aspiration as he plans to pursue a degree in the medical field. He’s already been preparing by taking Advanced Placement and college courses while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Since fifth grade, Bosley has been playing the trombone. His passion for the instrument is evident as he has participated in the SHS wind ensemble and jazz band each year. Additionally, he has earned All-State honors the past three years and was selected for the All-Northwest Honor Band. Bosley also participates with the Sheridan College Band, SC Concert Brass and SC Trombone Choir. His talents recently earned him first trombone in the prestigious All-National Honor Ensemble Concert Band. Although this year’s concert will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bosley is excited to work with other talented musicians and conductors.
SHS math instructor and cross-country coach, Isaac VanDyke, has witnessed Bosley’s other talents in the classroom and on the course.
“Ryan is a charismatic student that makes the entire class laugh,” VanDyke said. “He’s very intelligent, hardworking and talented. Ryan is a gifted math student who just gets it and goes out of his way to help others be successful in the classroom. Although running does not come easy, he dedicated himself to improve and is an awesome teammate who makes everyone feel important. Ryan is also a super talented musician. He practiced every day while competing in cross-country and taking numerous AP and college classes to become an All-National trombone player. He had a vision, went to work and achieved his goal.”
In addition to his school commitments, Bosley is a member of National Honor Society and participates on the SHS cross-country and track teams. Along with his many band commitments, he recently started a SHS Brass Ensemble with other high school students. Outside of school, Bosley volunteers his time at the Country Pet Inn and serves as a Bible study leader for the local CRU organization. Bosley has named Tim Daniels, SHS math instructor, as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Daniels believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Bosley said. “He taught me to a be a student of integrity and commitment. I would not be who I am today had it not been for his guidance and mentorship.”
Daniels shared his mutual regard.
“Ryan is an awesome student and person,” Daniels said. “He has a tremendous work ethic and treats all people with respect. He has a great and corny sense of humor and adds so much to the mood of any classroom. And on top of this, Ryan is a great communicator and values relationships with people.”
While Bosley’s strong work ethic, positive attitude and drive have contributed to his academic achievement, he also credits his parents, Michael and Denise Bosley, for their support and encouragement.
“My family and I have moved quite a bit and seeing how my parents built a successful life in each location while being dedicated to each other and my siblings is a source of inspiration for me,” Bosley said.
In addition, Bosley is thankful for his church, the Bethesda Worship Center.
“God has helped me to become a better person, and I’m very grateful for the ministry and support of the Bethesda family,” he said.
Following graduation, Bosley plans to attend Montana State University to major in pre-med. Bosley’s success and future goals are best stated by VanDyke.
“Ryan has a plan for the future and will be very successful in all aspects of life,” VanDyke said. “He will execute his plan all while having fun at the same time. Ryan is extraordinary!”