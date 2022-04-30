Academics for All is pleased to honor Brynn Burton as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Burton is the daughter of Angela Willis and Samuel Burton.
"Intelligent," "caring," "self-confident," "hard worker," "role model," "team player," "humorous" and "charismatic" are only a few of the words that Burton’s teachers use to describe her.
“Brynn cares about all students, helps others when needed, uses humor and is always willing to talk to anyone who wants to talk," said Advanced Placement calculus instructor Isaac VanDyke. "Her humor is awesome, but her humor with her intelligence is second to none…Brynn’s principal strength is her inclusivity.”
Burton said she believes she can attribute most all of her qualities to the amazing people around her and her life experiences.
"I draw my competitive nature from my aunt, who always must win at board games, my resourcefulness from my grandmother who grew up in a family of 13 and most importantly, my resilience from my mother, who through all the challenges she has faced, remains strong,” Burton said.
Academically, Burton maintains an unweighted 4.0 GPA while taking numerous challenging classes including five Advanced Placement classes, two dual enrollment courses and two Sheridan College classes. In addition, she completed an internship at Sheridan Women’s Clinic.
Burton’s transcript is heavy in the sciences to prepare her for a major in biological sciences in college with an end goal of becoming a pediatrician.
“I believe this career would be an amazing fit for me, as it would allow me to challenge myself daily and build relationships with children around the community," Burton said. "I will be able to blend my passions for medicine and others.”
As Golda Meir said, “Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”
Athletically, Burton has participated in multiple sports all four years of high school. She was on the SHS volleyball team, where she served as team captain, a regional qualifier in SHS indoor track and field and a state competitor in SHS outdoor track and field.
“Brynn has an amazing way of being very competitive while always making track fun for myself, her and her teammates," Burton’s track coach, Brick Cegelski, said. "She gives it her all during practice and always brings it at the meets. She is easy to coach and is the most technically sound triple jumper I have ever had.”
In addition to being a superior student and talented athlete, Burton is very involved in extracurricular activities. A two-year member of the National Honor Society, Burton served as vice president. She has been a class representative to student council her sophomore, junior and senior years and attended the State Student Council Convention. Other activities include We the People, Sources of Strength and Social Activism Club. Burton received a National Certification for Suicide Prevention. She mentioned that doing the blanket drive with the Sources of Strength was one of her favorite activities.
Summer finds Burton busy working as a manager at the Kendrick Park ice cream stand. She is also employed by the Sheridan Recreation District. Assisting with College for Kids, babysitting, dogsitting and housesitting all add to her summer activities.
AP environmental science teacher Hailey Ryan points out she appreciates Burton’s self-confidence.
“She makes funny jokes in class and handles herself with ease no matter the situation," Ryan said. "She strikes me as a person who is self-assured but easy to connect with. I enjoy teaching her and learning from her!”
Fall will find Burton heading to Colgate University.