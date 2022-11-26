SHS-Stock.jpg
Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Academics for All committee is pleased to announce the start of its 26th year of recognizing and rewarding Sheridan High School seniors who are academic scholars and positively impacting their school and the community. 

For the next several months, in Saturday’s editions of The Sheridan Press, AFA will recognize the 2022-2023 Summit Award finalists.

