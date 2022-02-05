SHERIDAN — The future is bright for this week’s Summit Award finalist, Emerson Fuhrman. With a 4.0 GPA and rigorous academic classes including Advanced Placement statistics, AP U.S. History, AP Calculus and college courses, Fuhrman has applied for the Michigan State University STARR Charitable Foundation Scholarship and is one of 18 finalists.
Focusing on engineering, Fuhrman is currently pursuing a Sheridan High School Next Level internship with Vacutech.
“It’s provided me with so many lessons, and the people I work with are so nice and helpful,” Fuhrman said.
The experience she has gained working for the corporation will be invaluable as she pursues a college degree in mechanical engineering. In fact, her dream job is to work for NASA creating mechanical devices that would support a mission to Mars, or creating solutions for climate change, such as improving drinkable water from the ocean or designing better buildings to withstand hurricanes.
Math and CADD are her favorite subjects.
“The reason I love math and CADD so much is both are about problem solving," Fuhrman said. "It’s also cool to design something to help with solving a problem, and then see it 3-D printed and you can hold it in your hands.”
Fuhrman nominated Kim Ferguson, speech and debate coach, as an Outstanding Educator, saying Ferguson will do anything for her students, and she takes a personal interest in each student’s life.
“Emerson’s drive to do her best, her positive leadership qualities, her quiet tenacity and good-natured personality speak volumes about her depth of character," Ferguson said. "Emerson is a dynamic, well-rounded student who I would describe as a positive influence to those around her. Clearly, she loves learning and seeks out opportunities to further her education by challenging herself.”
A three-year varsity member of the Speech and Debate team, Fuhrman said it keeps her well-informed about both domestic and international issues. Another perk is participating with her sister on the team.
Fuhrman also joined drama and community theater.
“I enjoy theater, but I never wanted to be on the stage, and that is why tech is perfect for me, because I can be part of the production without being seen,” she said.
Fall drama director Grace Cannon said it was an absolute joy to work with Fuhrman as a theater technician because she is self-motivated, responsible and creative. Fuhrman describes one of the scenes having a bunch of paper airplanes scattered across the stage. She had to sweep them up so she designed a guard on top of the broom to keep them from going over the broom, applying her engineering mindset.
Aside from academics, Fuhrman loves the outdoors, especially fly fishing, hiking and camping. The daughter of Ryan and Leslie Fuhrman, she shares that she learned to tie flies when her parents gave her a fly-tying set for Christmas. Her dad taught her how to fly fish and now he’s her number-one fishing partner.
Outside of school, Fuhrman is involved with many activities. When asked about these activities, Fuhrman said volunteer work is so rewarding because "it is quite fun and you are hanging out with like-minded people but also you can make an actual difference in your community." Fuhrman is the newly elected president of Rotary Interact Club and an active member of the Outdoor Club. She has been involved in orchestra since the sixth grade, participating in many different competitions including festival and All-State.
Jane Goodall is the person Fuhrman admires most because she was able to make huge scientific discoveries all while fighting for a place in a male-dominated world. Goodall has dedicated years advocating for the protection of nature and still travels the world inspiring youth to get involved. Goodall’s message is that anyone can make a difference, and Fuhrman will certainly make a difference as she goes out in the world.