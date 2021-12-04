Thoughtful, compassionate and appreciative are words that describe Sarah Gonda, one of Academics for All Summit Award winners. Daughter of Kate and Shaun Gonda and sister to two older, two younger brothers and one older, one younger sister. Gonda describes her family life as very normal and “awesome.”
She has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and has taken many accelerated courses and four Advanced Placement courses. Gonda’s favorite subject is chemistry, she states, “it is like building blocks, points out there is a reason for everything and chemistry brings it together.”
“I have had the privilege to work with Sarah as her coach and teacher since junior high," said Isaac VanDyke. "Sarah is one of the nicest, most inclusive people I have every met. She has the ability to make others feel like they are the most important person in the room.
"Sarah’s work ethic and drive to be successful is unparalleled," VanDyke added. "You will not find a more well rounded and involved person than Sarah. She excels academically, athletically and musically. Sarah has a sense of humor that can draw any one in and is always fun to be around. Sarah is a leader in all endeavors she takes on, and she is always taking them on. She was an amazing captain to our cross-country team and is always a joy to have in class. As a father of two daughters, it is my hope that they grow up to be a person like Sarah Gonda. Sarah is simply amazing.”
Gonda said she wants to make a difference in the world around her, and others have said she certainly does that to all those she encounters.
Gonda’s involvements are many but her passion lies with cross-country (team captain both junior and senior year), orchestra/band (percussionist) and her church (Senior Young Women). When asked why, Gonda smiled and answered that she loves to run and play both the piano and timpani but most importantly she thoroughly enjoys assisting and leading those younger than her and seeing the smile on their faces when they succeed.
“Sarah serves as a section leader in the SHS Drumline," said Chad Rose, her orchestra/band teacher. "In her role, she is charged with leading the 24-member drumline, helping select pieces to play during the game, getting them started, and helping with logistics.
"Sarah is a conscientious student," Rose added. "She works hard to make sure that every student feels at home in the group. She has also served the orchestra for the past year by playing timpani for their concerts. Her dedication to our program is extraordinary. She works tirelessly at auditions and performances, and it is not odd at all to see her taking whatever time she has available to work on some selection from her repertoire. But the most important part to me is that Sarah is kind to all students in the program, regardless of their ability or experience. She is quick to help them with any questions they may have or any technique that they may need to improve. Sarah is a wonderful ambassador for our program and for this artform.”
Gonda is a remarkably busy student and at times is stressed. Her relief is playing the piano. As she states, “It is the center of my life.” In fact, she plans to major in piano performance in college and eventually teach. She has applied to several local colleges but has not decided which one calls to her.
When asked what her favorite book is, her face lit up. "The Count of Monte Cristo," by Alexandre Dumas, she answered.
“I love the main character and how he fights to get back what he has lost,” Gonda said.
Gonda was also asked what her favorite quote is. Her most meaningful quote is from the "Book of Mormon," “Adam fell that men might be and men are, that they might have joy.”
Both pieces of work represent to Gonda that people may find what makes them happy, no matter what others think.
Gonda is an old soul full of deep thought, compassion for others and appreciation for what life has given her and what her future holds. Academics for All wishes her much success, happiness and joy for the future and hopes she returns to Sheridan to share with all of us.