This week’s Summit Award winner, Elizabeth (Libby) Green, is a remarkable Sheridan High School senior who has excelled academically and is involved with multiple school activities. Undoubtedly, her passion to succeed and impressive work ethic have contributed to her academic achievement as she maintains a 4.0 GPA. Her rigorous course load includes Advanced Placement classes and several courses through Sheridan College.
STEM classes top the list of Green’s favorite subjects. She has nominated SHS math teacher Timothy Daniels as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Daniels works every day to ensure his students succeed not just in class but also in life," Green said. "He is always available to help with math and to give advice.”
Likewise, Daniels appreciates Green’s love of learning and optimistic approach to life.
“Libby knows how to work," Daniels said. "She values learning and is willing to put time into her studies to do things the right way. On top of this, she has the intelligence and positive attitude to be successful in anything she does.”
Green also credits her multi-generational family with her achievements. From her parents, John and Courtney Green, to her uncles, cousins and grandparents, Green is grateful for their encouragement and life lessons, especially, “Success is measured by how much you can help others.”
Her many school and community service commitments depict that sentiment. Green is a volunteer for Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Halloween event, the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign and has served as a YMCA camp counselor for the past four years. She lights up when explaining the unique opportunity she has had working with local youth. Although the camp days are long, the personal growth and increased confidence she witnesses in her campers has been truly rewarding.
While balancing a challenging course load, Green exhibits that same extraordinary work ethic as an SHS athlete. She has competed on the swim team and soccer team each year of high school. Green values the individual improvement aspect of swimming as well as the family atmosphere of the team.
“Libby has been a huge asset to our team the last four years," SHS swim coach Brent Moore said. "She shows great empathy, works hard and always gives her best. Libby is a strong leader who speaks the truth and also speaks greatness into her teammates. Her ability to embrace each learning opportunity, whether positive or negative, is admirable and shows great maturity. Libby will surely add value to any group lucky enough to have her.”
Green explains her success in balancing a demanding course load with her many extra-curricular activities.
“I will not stop until I have finished a task and completed it by exceeding the standards,” she said.
She recalls many late nights (including bus rides), lunch periods and weekends dedicated to homework.
Though a fierce competitor, Green is also supportive and compassionate. She encourages her teammates and classmates to always do their best, which is also evidenced via her club involvement. She is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the 2020 state champion We the People team. Green explains her excitement in achieving first place at the state meet and also her disappointment in learning the national competition to be held in Washington, D.C., was canceled due to COVID-19. Even so, she knows the legacy her team established will be remembered long after the coronavirus.
Following high school, Green plans to further her education seeking a degree in a STEM field, possibly microbiology or medical lab science. Given her deep family roots, she desires to stay close to home and plans to attend the University of Wyoming where she is certain to find more success.