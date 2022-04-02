SHERIDAN — “You know more of a road by having traveled it than by all the conjectures and descriptions in the world.”
Welcome to Grace Harper’s vision as Academics for All honors her for one of the Summit Award finalists for 2022. Harper lived on a ranch in the Decker, Montana, area, driving the road 45 minutes to get to school in Sheridan. She said her parents, Sarah and Dave Harper, made sure her competitive drive was paired with hard work.
“You may not be the smartest in the room, but you can always make sure you are the hardest worker,” Harper recalled her father telling her. That paved the way for a GPA of over 4.0 and gave her a place in National Honor Society.
The road to high school activities includes serving on the student council all four years, leading as student body president and spearheading the winter formal this year following the long, dry spell once the COVID-19 pandemic began. Such hard planning this senior year caused her to be recognized as All-State in student council. Harper has also participated in indoor and outdoor track, but she was most proud of her participation in We the People, which became state champions under the guidance of SHS social studies teacher Michael Thomas.
Sometimes Harper’s road is sprinkled with music notes. She has sung in choir, played first and second violin, first concert master and received superior ranking, for which she thanks Razmick Sarkissian.
Harper said she also has a passion for roads that travel the world, being lucky enough to travel to more than 11 countries, soaking up unusual and amazing sights. All these traveling experiences have given her a love for food, art and culture. This has opened her eyes to all the world can offer. She has work experiences, serving as camp counselor and as a child care helper.
Harper has not yet determined her future path, but she would like to major in pre-med, perhaps going into psychiatry and specializing in adolescent or criminal psychiatric care.
“For as long as I can remember, I have been so intrigued by how people’s brains work,” Harper said. “Psychiatry is the perfect mix of helping others while also working in something that I am passionate about. I am excited to see where this plan will take me.”
She has investigated more than 15 universities, but her heart is leaning toward Yale, where family members have gone.
Harper’s accelerated English teacher, Jennifer Reed, said all Harper has done will further her goals.
“She successfully maintains a healthy balance of activities in and out of school,” Reed said. “Grace Harper’s integrity and work ethic will make her an asset and leader in her future pursuits.”
Reed looks forward to seeing where the many roads take Harper.
“As one of the strongest and most driven students I have had the pleasure of teaching it is without reservation that I recommend Grace Harper,” Reed said.