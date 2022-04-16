Academics for All is pleased to honor Reed Rabon, son of Steve and Amy Rabon, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Rabon is a member of the National Honor Society and the 2021 state champion We The People team.
He has maintained an impressive 3.9 GPA while managing a rigorous course load, including numerous Advanced Placement classes and a Next Level internship with Dr. Jeremy Zebroski at Sheridan Orthopedics.
He has also enjoyed success athletically competing in varsity basketball, varsity soccer and as an All-State tennis player.
“My time at SHS has helped me to develop skills and habits that will help me in the future,” Rabon said. “I also have had the privilege to interact with numerous bright and gifted students at SHS.”
Rabon named Michael Thomas, SHS AP government teacher and We The People coach, as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Thomas is a man who cares about his job and gets to know his students on a personal level,” Rabon said. “I enjoyed the intensity he brings and the idea of doing something fully and to the best of your abilities.”
Thomas said Rabon works hard to achieve his goals and is willing to help anyone.
“Reed is very gifted in the academic setting and sets high goals for himself, working until he achieves them,” Thomas said. “He is a team player, extremely responsible and is always communicating on ways to improve himself and those around him.”
Rabon has enjoyed an outstanding athletic career. He has played varsity tennis all four years of high school and achieved success as the No. 1 singles player, team captain and an All-State player. He is also a four-year varsity soccer player, earning conference awards. In addition, Rabon has played three years on the varsity basketball team.
“Reed has shown that he is truly one of a kind by being a servant leader within our school and community,” said Jeff Martini, SHS basketball coach.
“Reed has excelled within the classroom all while competing in three sports at the highest level.”
Rabon also developed a meaningful mentor relationship with soccer coach, Wade Kinsey.
“He has shown me what it looks like to play at a high level but, more importantly, how to be a good person and care for people,” Rabon said.
Kinsey, who in addition to coaching SHS soccer, is an educator at Woodland Park Elementary School.
“His internal drive is unique for students his age, and you see it in everything he does,” Kinsey said. “It is amazing to see how his mere presence changed the culture within the program.”
Rabon volunteers with Kids Life and had the unique opportunity to be part of K Life and Kanakuk camps in Branson, Missouri.
“This has provided an awesome opportunity for me to connect with people all around the United States and serve others as well,” Rabon said.
Rabon names his parents as two of his biggest motivators.
“My parents have supported me through the ups and down and taught me valuable life skills,” Rabon said. “They have always been huge in serving others. Witnessing their actions and seeing the impact, motivates me to serve and help others because of the opportunities I have been blessed with in my life.”
Rabon has set himself up for success.
“Reed has an ability to recognize that his now is shaping his future, taking advantage of every single moment,” Kinsey said. “New experiences or relationships with new acquaintances continue to open doors for Reed, and the interactions with Reed are so authentic, the people he touches continue to want to support him.”
“This is a characteristic that will take Reed to some special places in his life, and I can’t wait to watch it all happen,” Kinsey added.
Rabon will pursue a pre-med degree at either Clemson or Southern Methodist University.