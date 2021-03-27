SHERIDAN — Dana Weatherby, daughter of Adam and Brenda Weatherby, is recognized as this week’s Summit Award finalist. She is a senior at Sheridan High School with a 3.978 GPA.
“Being a well-rounded student is important for not only achieving an unforgettable high school experience, but also for mental health,” Weatherby said, adding, “creating variety in the average school day is very important to me.”
Weatherby exemplifies this through her rigorous courseload of seven college courses and three Advanced Placement classes in addition to her extracurricular activities, which include the SHS swim team, track and field, National Honor Society and a Next Level internship with Dr. Michelle Meehan’s family dentistry. She also has contributed to the Sheridan community through work experiences, including lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at the YMCA and Kendrick pool, and as a certified nursing assistant at Westview Health Care Center.
Science is Weatherby’s favorite subject, and she has doubled up her science classes every year through her high school career. Weatherby names Traci Eisenman, SHS teacher, as an outstanding educator.
“Ms. Eisenman relates to students on a different level, making them feel like they matter and are important,” Weatherby said. “She is not only an excellent educator, but invests in her students to become better people as well.”
Eisenman returns the sentiment.
“Dana is one of the kindest people I have come across,” Eisenman said. “She is a highly motivated, goal-oriented student who has a strong work ethic. As a nurse, seeing these values in her, I have no doubt she is going to be successful in the medical field and in life in general.”
Weatherby’s parents are her ultimate role models. She admires her dad’s “ability to live in the moment and be carefree, while caring deeply for others.”
“My mom permeates with strength and grit,” Weatherby said. “She is motivated, determined, overcoming trials with strength and grace.”
She also names her grandparents, Ed and Sherie Weatherby, as others she looks up to and strives to be more like.
“They love unconditionally, show neverending support and possess empathy beyond measure,” she said.
Travel throughout her life and experiencing many different cultures helped to shape Weatherby’s perspective and motivation. She has been to Costa Rica 11 times and embraces the “Pura Vida” lifestyle while also being reminded by experiences with very poor communities in Costa Rica, Mexico, South Africa and Lesotho to never take anything for granted.
Through these extensive travels, Weatherby lives by many mottos and sums them all up in this adage: “Love others deeply, never compromise your beliefs, follow Christ wholeheartedly and your pain today will be your strength tomorrow.”
Weatherby transferred to Sheridan High School from Atascadero High School in California as a freshman. She said she was accepted into the Bronc family and welcomed to the swim and track teams.
“Dana is an amazing young lady,” Isaac VanDyke, SHS track coach, said. “Her personal relationship skills with others are simply awesome and she just flat out works hard. She never takes reps off and always encourages others to do their best. She is a great student, athlete and even better person.”
As a recipient of the Western Student Exchange, Weatherby will attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
“Dana is the type of student who is wise beyond her years — she’s driven, kind and always a pleasure to work with,” said Anne Travis, SHS counselor. “Dana goes out of her way to greet others in our building, whether it’s her peers or a staff member. She simply radiates positivity! I have no doubt that she will excel next year at MSU Bozeman and that her kindness will contribute to their campus culture.”
The Academics for All committee congratulates Dana Weatherby.