Isabella “Izzy” Kennah, youngest daughter of five sisters, parents of Maria and George Kennah, is a recent recipient of an Academics for All Summit Award.

Kennah was born in Sheridan to a Native American father and a mother from Bolivia. From Sheridan, she has lived in Casper, Oregon, Texas, Idaho and back to Sheridan. She has collected lifelong friends and a sense of justice along the way.

