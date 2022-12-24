SHERIDAN — Isabella “Izzy” Kennah, youngest daughter of five sisters, parents of Maria and George Kennah, is a recent recipient of an Academics for All Summit Award.
Kennah was born in Sheridan to a Native American father and a mother from Bolivia. From Sheridan, she has lived in Casper, Oregon, Texas, Idaho and back to Sheridan. She has collected lifelong friends and a sense of justice along the way.
One of the ways Kennah’s eyes were opened to the inequalities in the world is through her eighth-grade history teacher, known as Mr. G. She explained he taught without bias and had a passion to teach the truth. One thing Kennah remembers the most is that Mr. G would start each class with a current event from the news and have the class discuss it.
Academically, Kennah has been very successful. She has earned a 4.2 grade point average and has taken eight advanced placement and six dual enrollment courses. One of her teachers, Jennifer Reed, had her for two years.
“Izzy is an amazing young woman who knows her mind and follows her heart,” Reed said. “Izzy is one of the most intellectually curious students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. She is very mature, seeks out challenging academic experiences and takes advantage of all possible opportunities that will contribute to her future goals. Izzy is inquisitive and advocates for the type of learning experiences she hopes to have in school. For example, she asked to have a more diverse offering of literature, which resulted in additions to the curriculum based on her specific feedback.”
Kennah has been involved in many activities in school and the community. She and her mother, in Alaska, started their own business, Big Bad Wolf Studios and now have a storefront in Sheridan. Their business started to help one of her sisters who struggles with fibromyalgia. They carry rice bags, soaps, salves, etc. that help with pain.
Kennah’s escape is playing the alto saxophone. She has been a member of the SHS band wind ensemble all four years.
“Izzy is one of the hardest and most independent workers I have had the privilege of having in class,” band director Chad Rose said. “She is very dedicated to her growth and to helping others, especially during marching season, which she had much experience from in her time in Texas. She will be sorely missed next year.”
Kennah plans on continuing her love of the alto saxophone in college however she can.
Another activity that she loves is speech and debate. Kennah has been involved since living in Idaho. Kennah said speech and debate gave her a sense of belonging and a diverse community from which to learn.
Kennah also credits We the People club that helped open her eyes to worldly injustices and assisted her with her goal of educating and helping the disheartened.
“It is all about starting the conversation,” Kennah said.
Kennah’s future plans are to go to college and major in political science and international affairs. She has applied to Northeastern, George Washington, Georgetown, Michigan and Michigan State. Kennah’s dream school would be Northeastern, but if she is awarded the Star Scholarship at Michigan State — a full ride for one Wyoming student — she will be taking full advantage of that opportunity.
Kennah’s favorite book is “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi. A biography, presented as a graphic novel about a girl growing up in Iran and them moving to France and all she faced.