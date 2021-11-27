The Academics for All committee is pleased to announce the start of its 25th year of recognizing and rewarding Sheridan High School seniors who are academic scholars and positively impacting their school and the community. For the next several months, in Saturday’s edition of The Sheridan Press, we will be recognizing our 2021/2022 Summit Award finalists.
The AFA committee was formed in 1997. Tim Belton, one of the founding members, recalls, “We were a group of parents with students in various grades of Sheridan School District No. 2. We formed Academics for All for the purpose of publicly recognizing and celebrating students’ academic successes.”
The group hoped the recognition might also inform and engage younger students, providing role models and a concrete picture of the opportunities ahead of them in high school.
“I’m pleased that this small organization, made up entirely of volunteers and funded primarily by generous local donations, has not only endured but has made a real contribution to the community," Belton said. "I’ve seen it have a positive impact on both students and the school district.”
One former Summit Award winner, Rebecca Rapf, a 2008 graduate of SHS, agrees.
"I always read the articles in the newspaper; it was really interesting to see how involved the older students were and how much they had accomplished,” Rapf said.
The selection process for the Summit Award begins with nominations submitted by the high school faculty, counselors and administration. Nominated students complete a two-page application. Applications are reviewed by AFA committee members who, working together, select approximately 20 finalists. During the course of the school year, each Summit winner is interviewed by one of our volunteer committee members who then writes an article about the student for publication in The Sheridan Press and on Facebook.
Photographic trophies of the winners are produced and displayed prominently in the high school trophy case for four years, after which they are given to the student’s family. At the end of each year, all the Summit winners are recognized at the high school honors award assembly. Cash prizes are given to students and to outstanding educators nominated by those students.
During the last 24 years, with the strong support of our community, more than 520 students have received the Summit Award and over $130,300 has been awarded in prizes. More than 90% of the money raised goes directly toward recognizing and rewarding outstanding students and educators. Academics for All is a tax exempt, 501(c)(3), nonprofit charity, which means contributions to the organization are tax deductible.
For more information about Academics for All or to learn more about joining the AFA committee, email info@academicsforall.org or speak to any of the current committee members: Beth Bailey, Karen Chase, Bev Cochran, Kelly Dunham, Yvonne Gatley, Melissa Hubert, Pam Moore, Bill Patton, Donna Peldo, Doug Raney, Tyler Rogers and Gina Thoney.