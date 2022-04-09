Academics for All honors Luke Lawson with the Summit Award this week.
Lawson is a senior at Sheridan High School with an unweighted GPA of 4.0, which AFA representatives say is amazing considering he has taken 16 Advanced Placement or Sheridan College dual enrollment classes — essentially every accelerated offering. Lawson has been in National Honor Society for two years, currently serving as its president. He was recently informed he is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist — one of only 15,000 awardees out of about 2 million applicants.
Lawson nominated social studies teacher Michael Thomas as his choice for an outstanding educator award.
“(He) is incredibly dedicated to his job and inspires his students to work their hardest in his class," Lawson said of Thomas. "I had him for We the People last year and at the beginning of the year I wasn’t extremely interested in the material, but because of his own love of the material as well as the rigorous curriculum, by the end of the year I was fascinated by government.”
Thomas reciprocated the praise.
“Luke is enthusiastic about learning and is always willing to ask questions and help those around him," Thomas said. "He is a team player, extremely responsible and is always communicating on ways to improve himself and those around him. Luke is curious and will take the initiative to learn more on his own time outside of class. Luke is meticulous in his dedication to his teammates, classmates and teachers. He is easy to communicate with, always has a smile on his face and is very respectful. He has a great sense of humor, and he attracts others with his personality.”
Lawson has been in the symphony orchestra all four years of high school and is first chair in the viola section. He appreciates the way orchestra instructor Ryan Walker has managed to step into such a well-established program.
"Luke is a fantastic musician and a leader in our most advanced orchestra," Walker said. "He plays the viola with great technical skill and was chosen to be a member of the Wyoming All-State orchestra this year. He is a member of the finest viola section I have ever had the privilege to teach, and his talent has contributed greatly to our success as an ensemble this year."
Lawson didn’t start playing tennis as a sport until high school, so he really appreciated tennis coach Bob Faurot’s ability to encourage new players while simultaneously helping the more advanced players improve their technique. Lawson is proud to have placed seventh in No. 2 singles at the recent state tournament.
“Luke really loves tennis," Faurot said. "He has been a great leader and always has a suggestion for a drill when we ask the kids what they want to work on next. Luke also exhibits true sportsmanship. In Cheyenne, while in a tight match, Luke’s shot caused his opponent to change directions quickly and fall down hard. Luke rushed over to his opponent’s side of the net and was trying to help him get up and see if he was hurt. Luke will be missed on the team, but we look forward to what he does in the future.”
For extracurricular activities, Lawson has lent a hand at The Food Group, Highland Park Elementary after-school programs, youth basketball tournaments and as a ranch hand on his family’s and neighbor’s land. As a freshman, he served an internship with Frontier Asset Management completing statistical work. Since seventh grade, he has run his own business making soap for sale at Hospital Pharmacy using various formulas that clean and hydrate skin.
Four days a week, he interns at the hospital with local surgeons. He has been able to observe numerous procedures including orthopedics, abdominal, ear, nose and throat, etc. This is a logical part of his plan to earn a degree in biomedical engineering and then attend medical school.
Lawson has not yet decided on one college out of his several options: Michigan State, University of Oklahoma, Middlebury, University of Southern California and others.
Luke’s parents are Tim and Dorie Lawson.