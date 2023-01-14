SHERIDAN — Academics for All honors Robert “Robby” Miller with the Summit Award this week.
Miller is a senior at Sheridan High School with a weighted GPA of 4.024 due to his advanced courses, which include algebra, geometry, calculus, physics and English.
Miller nominated orchestra teacher Ryan Walker as his choice for an outstanding educator award.
“Mr. Walker is constantly encouraging his students to put in the work to succeed. He never picks music that is too easy, instead, he knowingly chooses music that will challenge us and is willing to take time before or after school to help the students who need or want help," Miller said. "He is extremely knowledgeable about the instruments he plays and passes that knowledge down to his students.”
Miller has been playing the cello since fourth grade.
He has been a four-year participant in indoor track, outdoor track and cross-country. In track, he runs the 800-meter, 1600-meter, and occasionally 3200-meter runs. He is two-time All-Conference in cross-country and has served as cross-country team captain.
Miller’s main track coach has been Art Baures.
“Robby Miller is a phenomenal student athlete and he is a tremendous worker and teammate on our track and cross-country teams," Baures said. "All of Robby's friends understand that he is a person they can depend on if they are in need or if they require his cooperation and attention. One of the best qualities that Robby possesses is his commitment and loyalty to his teammates and classmates. Robby is selfless in everything he does and enhances the lives of everyone that he befriends and cooperates with in our school and our community. When I think about Robby as a person, I optimistically anticipate his life in college and beyond because he is going to be a great citizen, employee, family man, and future employer. When we as coaches and educators invest time and commitment with students and athletes, we can only hope that we are privileged to work with a person like Robby Miller. He is the epitome of student athlete and role model at Sheridan High School.”
Miller’s extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, Cru Youth Group, Grace Anglican Church, and he works for CED. At CED, he was initially working in the back of the warehouse receiving and sorting shipments. Last year, he got to drive the delivery truck around town and operate the forklift in the warehouse.
Grace Anglican’s Fr. Kevin Jones spoke highly of Miller.
“Each year Grace Anglican does a number of outreach events in the community. Robby routinely makes his presence felt at these outreach activities and jumps in to help with whatever is needed. In addition, our church travels to Juarez, Mexico to work with an organization called Casas por Cristo, which builds homes for families in poverty. Miller has been on this trip three times since he was 13 and he is passionate about these opportunities to serve the underprivileged. The other students in the youth group look up to Robby and his style of leadership is kind, yet directed.”
Miller has applied to the University of Wyoming, Colorado School of Mines and Georgia Tech. He plans to earn a master’s degree in nuclear engineering, thinking that nuclear should be a major part of our energy future, and wants to make it a more palatable option.
Robby’s parents are Theresa and Robert Miller.