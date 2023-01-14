1-14-23 PEOPLE robby miller academics for allweb.jpg
Robby Miller is a senior at Sheridan High School with a weighted GPA of 4.024 due to his advanced courses, which include algebra, geometry, calculus, physics and English.

SHERIDAN — Academics for All honors Robert “Robby” Miller with the Summit Award this week.

Miller is a senior at Sheridan High School with a weighted GPA of 4.024 due to his advanced courses, which include algebra, geometry, calculus, physics and English.

