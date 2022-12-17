SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Aidan Moran as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Moran, son of Kevin and Kelly Moran, is best described as a driven student and athlete. His goal of earning a degree in aerospace engineering has led him to pursue a rigorous schedule of AP math, science and computer science courses while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
In further pursuit of his career goal, Moran volunteered at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the facilities/engineer department in summer 2022 and is also a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. As a result of his academic excellence, Moran is a National Merit semifinalist, currently in contention to become a National Merit finalist.
In addition to achieving classroom success, Moran has participated in cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, earning state and national recognition.
SHS social studies teacher and coach, Art Baures, describes Moran as the type of student athlete that makes him proud to be an educator.
“His respectful demeanor, intelligence, thoughtfulness and appreciation for everyone that he is connected with is unparalleled,” Baures said. “It is one thing to have all of his intellectual gifts, but his humility and ability to apply his knowledge in a way that benefits his own learning and that of others is simply amazing. My life has been enhanced because of my affiliation with him, and I am honored to have coached and taught him in the classroom. I will follow him after high school with great anticipation because I know that he will live his life with purpose and passion for himself and others in his life.”
Another one of Moran’s mentors is Isaac Van Dyke, math teacher and coach at SHS.
“Moran is an extraordinary young man,” Moran said. “He does all the little things right and does not need a spotlight cast on him. He goes to work and does not look for credit for his hard and outstanding work in and outside the classroom. He always leads by example in practice and in the classroom and does what is asked of him and more. On top of Moran being a top notch student, more importantly, he is an amazing person. He is the last person off the bus as he is always cleaning or helping me put away equipment. He says thank you after every lesson and every practice. He will do amazing things in the future, and he will have a positive, lasting impact wherever he goes.”
Moran credits his sister, Kate, as his mentor and role model academically and athletically. He names her as his reason for participating in cross-country.
“Running for endless miles has little appeal at first glance, but now I wake up at 5 in the morning without a second thought to go on a run, enjoying the crisp, morning air,” Moran said.
Moran is currently undecided as to which college he will attend to accomplish his goal of becoming an aerospace engineer.
“I work hard,” Moran said when asked about his strengths. “I set and accomplish goals. I want to be a good student, a good athlete and a good person.”
He then graciously expressed his thanks for the interview and for being a recipient of the Summit Award.
Carol Stewart is a member of the Academics for All board.