Moran, son of Kevin and Kelly Moran, is best described as a driven student and athlete. His goal of earning a degree in aerospace engineering has led him to pursue a rigorous schedule of AP math, science and computer science courses while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.

 Courtesy photo | Academics for All

SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Aidan Moran as this week’s Summit Award winner.

Carol Stewart is a member of the Academics for All board. 

