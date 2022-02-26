SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee recognizes Wayne Murdock as this week’s Summit Award winner. Murdock is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a 4.0 GPA over the course of his high school career.
During his time at SHS, Murdock has proven himself to be a determined and high-achieving academic. The course load he has chosen indicates both a diverse range of interests and a desire to climb the highest academic peaks possible.
Murdock’s first three years at SHS included a schedule that was expansive and rigorous, with courses such as computer-aided design and drafting, Honor Choir, six Advanced Placement courses and several concurrent enrollment opportunities at Sheridan College.
During his senior year, however, Murdock demonstrated even greater academic prowess by taking a full schedule of seven AP courses. Upon graduation, Murdock will have completed thirteen of the AP courses that SHS offers.
Lonna Forister, math educator at SHS, said Murdock is intrinsically motivated and equipped to succeed.
“Wayne’s natural ability and intelligence along with his character, positive attitude and motivation are the keys to his learning process,” Forister said. “He has demonstrated excellence in all that he puts his mind to which makes me believe there will be no limit to his growth and achievements in college and beyond.”
Murdock said it is a love of learning and natural curiosity that propels him forward academically.
“I love learning,” Murdock said. “It is not hard to stay motivated once you have something you really like to do.”
This motivation has also allowed Murdock to be recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist with finalist status pending at this time.
Along with his pursuit of academic excellence, Murdock takes pride in being involved in his school and community outside the classroom. Murdock helped launch and is currently the president of Tabletop, an SHS organization that brings students together to enjoy community, tabletop games, arts and other activities.
“Tabletop is all about community,” Murdock said. “It’s about connecting with each other, especially given the challenges of COVID. It’s all about promoting social and emotional health while bringing people together face-to-face.”
Andy Wallenkamp, SHS educator and Tabletop advisor, said Murdock has thrived in his leadership roles with Tabletop.
“Wayne truly has the best heart, and he is willing to do whatever he can for anyone,” Wallenkamp said. “He is the most accepting student I have met, and he really puts in efforts to make everyone feel safe.”
Murdock has also developed a passion for the performing arts. Having first found the theater stage during his junior high years, Murdock auditioned for and was cast in the WYO Theater gala production of “Catch Me If You Can” in 2019 as a sophomore. This year, he is involved in the SHS production of “The Little Mermaid,” playing the role of Scuttle.
In considering his many successes, Murdock said he would not be where is he today without the support of his family.
“My sister Amy has always pushed me. We have always been close,” Murdock said. “And my parents have always been so motivating. They taught us to put school first, and they encouraged us to get out of our comfort zones and try new things.”
After graduation, Murdock will attend Purdue University where he has been accepted into the College of Engineering.
As for what field of engineering he may pursue or where he may go after college, Murdock said simply, “There are lots of possibilities. I’ll see what calls out to me.”
Wayne Murdock is the son of Denise and Leland Murdock.