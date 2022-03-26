This week's Summit Award winner is Amy Murdock. Murdock is a senior at Sheridan High School. She is motivated by the idea that you only get one chance at living this life, and she does not want to miss out on any opportunities. Given her demanding class schedule, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and part-time employment, she is not letting any opportunities pass by her.
Murdock’s drive to be her best is reflected in her 4.0 GPA, rigorous course load and numerous extracurriculars. She is a member of National Honor Society and Sheridan Arts Council and is an AP Scholar with Honor. Upon graduation, she will have completed 12 Advanced Placement courses, nine concurrent enrollment and 25 dual enrollment credits at Sheridan College.
“Amy is a hard-working student that strives for excellence," SHS math teacher Isaac VanDyke said. "She loves a challenge and is always seeking opportunities to learn more. Amy is humble, hard-working and honest.”
Murdock said she is thankful for her time at SHS and all the guidance and support she has received from the SHS staff. One life lesson she has learned is that nothing happens by itself; you must make it happen.
“The routes I choose to follow will decide whether I get to my goals or not," she said. "I may get a flat tire along the way, but I can change the tire, to make sure I get to my destination.”
Murdock also enjoys her role as the captain of the SHS cheerleading team. She believes an important role of being the team captain is to make sure everyone is included and has a voice amongst the team. SHS math teacher Lonna Forister confirmed Murdock’s thoughtfulness.
“Amy has a nice, quiet, pleasant personality and is always willing to help anyone who needs it," Forister said. "She is always courteous, respectful, dependable and trustworthy.”
One of Murdock’s favorite pastimes is making paper jumping frogs, a skill she learned as a toddler from her dad.
“You can write your dreams on them and then metaphorically jump them towards success,” she said.
As a member of the We the People state championship team and Student Council, she is very involved in school events. She was a 2021 Girls State delegate and took on the challenge of preparing the 2019-2020 yearbook for Student Council. This was sent to the WY Student Council and successfully earned SHS the designation of an Honor Council.
Regarding influences in her life, Murdock credits her parents, Leland and Denise Murdock, and her twin brother, Wayne. They have shown Murdock you can do anything you set your mind to if you are willing to do the work.
“Wayne is my best friend and biggest supporter,” Murdock said. She noted her parents work hard every day to make sure they are the best parents they can be, with unending support.
In addition to her academics, Murdock also takes time to volunteer at The Hub on Smith, Trail End State Historic Site and Museum at the Big Horns. She also works part-time at the Urban Thrift store. She said the most rewarding thing about volunteering is “when you get to put a smile on someone else’s face."
Murdock is deciding between the University of Wyoming with a Trustees’ Scholarship or Purdue University where she has been accepted into the honors college. She is planning to major in biology and then further her education in the medical field. Murdock’s teachers are confident she will be successful in the years to come.
“Amy will be valuable wherever she attends and in whatever she becomes,” VanDyke said.
“She is an intelligent young lady whose character and positive attitude will guide her to be successful in college and beyond," Forister added. "Good luck in your next adventure.”