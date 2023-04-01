SHERIDAN — “The person I am today is a cumulation of my interactions with many and being open to experiences," said Cameron Reckard, this week's Academics for All Summit Award winner.
Reckard credits several influential people in his life, starting with his family. His parents are Angela and Rodney Reckard and his sister is Katelyn, a junior at Sheridan High School.
Academically, Reckard has a 4.3 GPA and has taken advantage of eight accelerated courses, eight advanced placement courses and three dual enrollment courses.
“Cameron Reckard is one in a million — I have never had a student like him," English teacher Jennifer Reed said. "He is poised in any setting and his natural leadership shines. Besides his amazing academic record, he is witty and charismatic. For the final project in English, he created a beautiful website that synthesized four novels and demonstrated his keen attention to detail. My favorite part of his project was his excitement as he was creating it and his pride in the finished product.”
Reckard is heavily involved in extracurricular activities, including Model United Nations and working for the YMCA. He said Model United Nations has given him a taste for travel and how the world works and has grown from meeting other participants and from serving in a leadership role. Reckard has worked for the YMCA for three years as both a summer camp senior counselor and as a shift leader for the after school care. He said it taught him how to balance his relationships, school courses and activities. All of the experience "has helped me find myself and solidify my goals," Reckard said.
Reckard recognized Debra Hill as an influential teacher of his.
“Mrs. Hill always had a smile on her face and her room was always open; a sense of community,” he said.
Reckard also influenced Hill while interacting with him.
“What set Cameron apart from his peers is his razor-sharp, penetration insights," Hill said. "Though he was just eleven years old at the time I had him, Cameron was able to examine and truly see to the heart of very complex issues or texts we explored as a class. Perhaps the most prominent illustration of Cameron’s mental acuity is his ever-present wittiness. Yet to speak only of Cameron’s brainpower is to overlook his tremendous citizenship and student-ness. Cameron’s work ethic is a teacher’s dream and his peers rave about just how incredibly helpful Cameron is.”
Reckard was selected to the Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship summer of his junior year. Only 10 students are selected from the U.S. and one student of each outside country. He spent three weeks at Purdue University and one week in Washington, D.C., learning about government, international relations, community service, media and getting a world perspective.
“This is a perfect program for Cameron," College Career Center at Sheridan High School liaison Jenna Mavrakis said. "I have never met a student who creates opportunities for himself. He is constantly looking for avenues to expand his horizons and investigate what interest him. He jumps into leadership roles with relish — while maintaining a persona of approachability and humility. He has never met a stranger.”
Reckard's words to live by are, “Go for it. The worst that can happen is they say no!”
He will attend Harvard University in the fall and will study economics. He said he is thrilled with the pure volume of opportunities that Harvard has to offer and is already pursuing their Business Consulting Club. During Reckard’s sophomore year, he took an Introduction to Business course and said it has shaped his interest in business and the real world.
Reckard’s favorite book is a children’s Valentine-themed book. "Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch," by Eileen Spinelli. The message of this book is that everyone is important.