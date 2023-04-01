04-01-23 PEOPLE academics for all cameron reckardweb.jpg

“The person I am today is a cumulation of my interactions with many and being open to experiences," said Cameron Reckard, this week's Academics for All Summit Award winner.

 Courtesy photo |

Reckard credits several influential people in his life, starting with his family. His parents are Angela and Rodney Reckard and his sister is Katelyn, a junior at Sheridan High School.

