The Summit Award, sponsored through Academics for All, kicks off 2020 by recognizing Megan Hoffmann. Daughter of Dr. Sam and Robin Hoffmann, this scholar has high honors with her 4.0 GPA and attainment of college credits through concurrent enrollment.
As a senior, Hoffmann is enrolled in English 1010, honors pre-calculus, AP biology, human anatomy and physiology, and participation in an internship. In addition, she is enrolled in abnormal psychology at Sheridan College with sociology scheduled for the spring semester.
“She is the real deal," Sheridan High School art instructor Ashley Cooper said. "Megan is just as sweet and kind as she is beautiful and brilliant. Every once in a while, there is a student that crosses my path early in their high school career that I just click with and Megs is definitely one of those students. Her energy and positivity make her a joy to be around. I will miss her so when she graduates but I am certain she will go on to do great, big things.”
Her internship at a local elementary school embodies the features she has in sight for her future career choice as a counselor.
“I have a passion for people and for helping them,” Hoffmann said.
This is also evident in her work with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Here, she is paired with a Little to provide one-on-one time to share experiences and guidance to a child in need.
Hoffmann is motivated to try her best and get something out of every endeavor she pursues.
“Megan has taken all accelerated classes in the life science department starting her freshman year with Seminar Biology," said Stephanie Stender-Penrose, SHS science instructor. "She is a leader in every situation — labs, debates, assessments and dissections. Every student wants to be surrounded by Megan and work with her inviting and supportive personality. Megan is someone I can always count on to be prepared for class. I know she will continue to do great things post high school and I'm so honored to have had such a wonderful, amazing student in my classroom for so many years.”
Involvement in her church, First Baptist, has been a guiding factor in Hoffmann’s faith. She has taken on various roles including, bible study leader, camp counselor in-training, part of the worship team, participation in collegiate ministries and paid work as a toddler child care provider and instructor. In all of these situations, Hoffmann strives to be aware and intentional. She is especially empathic to those younger than her as she strives to mentor and guide them.
“Anyone who gets the chance to know Megan will find their lives enriched by her warmth of character, her depth of empathy, and her commitment to truth,” said Becky Rosty, youth minister volunteer. “Megan is honorable with her time and relationships. She puts first things first, a rare habit for anyone to achieve, and certainly a profound accomplishment for someone in Megan’s season of life. Knowing Megan is truly a privilege, and she has made my life, and that of my family, richer, fuller and more fun by just being herself.”
Clubs and activities have been a challenge during this pandemic year. In spite of this, Hoffmann organized the Operation Christmas Child with the National Honor Society. Ten boxes were assembled and sent on to be distributed to children in third world countries. This is another example of her dedication to those in need.
Upon high school graduation, Hoffmann plans to major in psychology. Although early in the year for college acceptance and scholarship notification, Hoffmann hopes to hear soon so that her path to future plans and dreams is closer to attainment. Academics for All salutes Megan Hoffmann for receiving the Summit Award.