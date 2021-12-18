SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to honor Ashley Reilly, daughter of Jason and Sherry, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Reilly is a National Honor Society member, 2021 Girls State participant, editor in chief of the Sheridan High School yearbook and a member of the 2021 state champion We The People team.
She also co-founded the Social Activism Club — all in addition to managing a rigorous course load. Throughout her high school career, Reilly has taken numerous Advanced Placement classes and college level courses, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“SHS has not only helped me discover my passion for life, but the characteristics I need to hold close in order to achieve that passion," Reilly said.
She names Tim Daniels, Sheridan High School math teacher, as one of her favorite teachers.
“Mr. Daniels cares for every single one of his students and gives up hours of his time to assist students before, after and even during school,” Reilly said.
Daniels also thinks highly of Reilly.
“She is the best of both worlds...kind and intelligent," Daniels said. "Ashley knows what she wants and goes and gets it. And she does it the right way...through hard work and tremendous attitude. She leads by setting great examples for others to follow.”
Reilly also mentioned other influential teachers. She said Brent Leibach, former SHS principal, was a “fair and reasonable leader." Jules Craft, science teacher at SHS, helped Reilly learn to “not to worry over things too far in the future and instead enjoy the now." Ashley Cooper, SHS art teacher, taught Reilly “the importance of being creative and encouraged me through everything I tried to accomplish.”
As a motto for her life, Reilly says everything happens for a reason.
"Life has so many different paths to travel and one decision could change your future," Reilly said. "I like to believe that everything you go through, good or bad, has a purpose in life, and it makes me feel better when I’m doubting my choices and has helped me be less controlling.”
Reilly names government and history as her favorite school subjects. She discovered a love of the political sciences as a junior in Michael Thomas’ AP U.S. government class.
“I quickly found myself entranced by the ins and outs of the governmental process," Reilly said. "With every question answered, 10 more arose. Government is a complicated subject that must consider morals alongside controversial ideas that don’t have simply one right answer. It challenges me to consider all sides from political parties and the constitution to personal morals. We The People helped me realize my passion and potential talent for government and politics.”
Reilly is currently interning with Thomas as a mentor for the current We the People team.
“I still learn something new about government every day whether it be from Mr. Thomas or his students," she said. "This is another thing I love about the subject: no matter how much you learn, there will always be something new to discuss or discover.”
In addition to her experience with the We the People team, Reilly participated in the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA) Congressional Essay Contest. She scored a 99% on her essay and tied for first place with four other students. She will participate in a workshop in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2022. Reilly will continue to grow her passion and knowledge as she pursues degrees in political science and law. After these goals are attained, Reilly plans to practice law and eventually seek a U.S. congressional office either as a senator or representative. You may even see her name on the presidential ballot one day.
While Reilly has plans and aspirations, she is also grounded and practical saying, “Life is about enjoying the ride and making the most of it while you can, and I hope to do exactly that.”