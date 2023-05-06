Academics for All Aiden Roth

SHS senior and Summit Award winner, Aiden Roth has earned an impressive 3.95 GPA with a challenging schedule including six AP courses, seven accelerated courses, and five college classes.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — “Aiden Roth is just a good dude,” comments Sheridan High School counselor Alyssa Yada.

“Aiden is a top-notch student who has challenged himself academically," Yada said. "He is very driven, hardworking and has ambitious goals for his future. Aiden is kind, respectful, and fun to work with. He is a great example to our younger students on how to be a successful young man.”

Recommended for you