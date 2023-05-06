SHERIDAN — “Aiden Roth is just a good dude,” comments Sheridan High School counselor Alyssa Yada.
“Aiden is a top-notch student who has challenged himself academically," Yada said. "He is very driven, hardworking and has ambitious goals for his future. Aiden is kind, respectful, and fun to work with. He is a great example to our younger students on how to be a successful young man.”
SHS senior and Summit Award winner, Roth has earned an impressive 3.95 GPA with a challenging schedule including six AP courses, seven accelerated courses, and five college classes. During his junior year, Roth’s We The People Unit won the Bob Warmack Award for the highest scoring unit in the state, and he competed with his team at nationals in Washington, D.C. Additionally, Roth has pursued certifications including CADD, to add to his job skills.
History is Roth’s favorite subject.
“I like learning about all the interesting stories and battles and how everything is related in one way or another," Roth said. "History is very important because we can look back on what has already happened to help with decisions going forward. Also, it challenges me to try things without being afraid of messing up because it is something to learn from.”
As his outstanding educator nomination, Roth recognizes SHS track coach, Taylor Kelting, who has coached him throughout high school. Roth expounds that he would not be at the level he is today if it wasn't for coach Kelting.
“He really takes the time to make sure that we are training and preparing in the best way possible to compete. He cares about what he does, and he does it for the right reasons. He is a great educator and coach,” Roth said.
“Aiden is the best,” Kelting said. “Aiden is the type of kid that just does things right. Our kids love being around him because of the positivity that he brings every day. As captain of the track team, Roth is an excellent communicator, phenomenal teammate, and just an outstanding person. He is going to excel at anything he does because of the joy and passion that he brings to everyone and everything is his life.”
Outside of school, Roth said he just wants to have a good time and create great memories.
“I enjoy running track. Spending time with my teammates makes the practices and meets really fun,” Roth said.
He also finds some of the most rewarding experiences in volunteering and being able to know that he has helped someone.
“Whether it’s raising money for a cause with the National Honor Society or putting in the time to learn ski patrolling, it has become a way to do things I love while helping others,” Roth said.
Roth expressed his motivation to get the most out of life.
“My goal is to live a life that is unique, make a change in the world, and look back with no regrets. We have only one life and I plan to explore while I am still young," Roth said. "I’m a very adventurous person which I think plays into my motivation.” His passion for adventure is personified in hobbies like skateboarding, skiing, and mountaineering. He especially enjoys anything that involves the outdoors.
Roth, son of Bernadeane and Joe Roth, appreciates his parents’ support and encouragement to try new things. He recognizes his mom as an inspiration in his life.
“We're pretty close and I can go to her with anything," Roth said. "She has a good work ethic and I admire that. We have traveled together to some great places, most recently Puerto Rico where we explored the culture, visited with locals in Spanish and I honed my surfing skills.”
Roth has been awarded a full-ride University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship. He plans to focus on geology and Spanish and then ultimately pursue a degree in oceanography. When asked where he might be in ten years, Roth said on a beach.
"At that point in my life, I hope to have a job where I can be in the ocean or at least on the coast, traveling constantly and seeing new corners of the world," Roth said.