Samantha Spielman has over a 4.0 grade point average and has taken five college level courses. Her favorite subject is mathematics.

SHERIDAN — Samantha “Sam” Spielman earned a Summit Award from the Academics for All committee.

Spielman’s immediate family consists of her parents Christy and Jason, her two younger brothers John and Garrett, and her beloved dog Mulligan.

