SHERIDAN — Samantha “Sam” Spielman earned a Summit Award from the Academics for All committee.
Spielman’s immediate family consists of her parents Christy and Jason, her two younger brothers John and Garrett, and her beloved dog Mulligan.
“Most of all, I am thankful for my family and friends,” Spielman said. “I really value close relationships, which is demonstrated by my close connections with my parents, brothers, grandparents, coaches, friends and teammates.”
Spielman has over a 4.0 grade point average and has taken five college level courses. Her favorite subject is mathematics. She likes the challenge of thoughtfully solving a problem.
“I have had the opportunity to teach the very amiable and talented Samantha Spielman,” Advanced Placement calculus teacher Isaac VanDyke said. “Sam is an outstanding student. Her ability to balance life, school, and athletics is very impressive for her age. She is an amazing student, gifted athlete but most importantly, she is a great person. She is kind and greets everyone with a smile and brings a calming presence in whatever she does.”
Another teacher that has inspired Spielman is Shelah Driver, her Spanish teacher.
“Ms. Driver makes connections with all her students,” Spielman said. “She is great at balancing support while pushing her students to learn and grow as people. She does a phenomenal job of relating class to the real world which has inspired me to continue Spanish and travel the world.”
Golf is Spielman’s home away from home. She has spent, and will continue to spend, countless hours practicing and traveling to play in tournaments throughout the country.
She has made lasting friendships and worked with coaches that have touched her heart and made her not only a better golfer but a better person. Her golfing experiences have provided special memories and opportunities to grow as both a competitor and person.
“Sam is one of the most diligent, committed people I know, yet she is approachable, thoughtful and just wonderful to be around. It is pretty remarkable,” teammate Gabi Wright said.
Another activity that Spielman has enjoyed is her weekly involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters. It has opened her eyes to the world of giving and appreciating others’ outlooks on life. Another inspiration to Spielman is her great grandmother who still lives in her own home and keeps her yard immaculate.
“My 92-year-old great grandmother is kind, independent and hardworking,” Spielman said. “My favorite thing to do is go to her house for lunch during the school day. I hope I can emulate her.”
Enjoying the present is one of Spielman’s goals her senior year and cherishing the small things: time with family and friends, laughing, sunsets, star gazing, hugs; while also planning for her future.
Spielman will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall as both a student and an athlete. She plans on majoring in business, economics or computer science and minoring in Spanish. She also has a goal of studying abroad.
Spielman will be playing golf for the University of Wyoming. She will be spending her summer preparing for the challenge of collegiate golf by playing in as many competitive tournaments throughout the country and Canada.
A quote that guides Spielman is, “Maybe it won’t work out but maybe seeing if it does will be the best adventure ever,” author unknown. To her it means, “do your best, take pride, and let it be.”