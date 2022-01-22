Jenna Sweeny, Summit Award winner, lives her life by her great-grandmother’s words, “Remember who you are.” What does this mean to Sweeny? It means do not change for others; do not forget where you came from; and remember your family values.
Sweeney has certainly lived her life upholding these words. She glows when talking about her family and how much they mean to her. Jenna Sweeny is the daughter of Whitney and Richard Sweeny, and sister of Olivia. Her dad manages a ranch, where the family spends a lot of time. Sweeny has learned life lessons and grown up on this ranch, assisting her family and experiencing the outdoors. Just this fall she shot her first bear, which is now a rug in her bedroom. Quite the trophy to take off to college.
Education is especially important to Sweeny, and she knows that it is the key to her future. She currently has a 4.0 GPA and has taken many accelerated courses, several college-level courses and five Advanced Placement courses.
“Jenna is one of the most driven students I have ever taught,” one of her teachers, Erin Osborne, said about Sweeny. “She is always motivated in the classroom and gets all her work done. She participates in sports and extracurricular activities with leadership that other students can appreciate.”
Sweeny plans to attend Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, for two reasons: to play competitive volleyball and to pursue a career in pharmaceutical medicine. Luckily, math is Sweeny’s favorite subject. She enjoys that there is a definite answer and a clear cut method to finding that answer.
“Jenna loves math and works extremely hard at it,” said Timothy Daniels, Sweeny’s pre-calculus teacher. “But what makes her special is that she works hard at everything she does. And she sets the standard for others in the class because she also maintains a fantastic attitude. When work gets tough, many students want you to do the work for them. Jenna takes it as a challenge, and attacks it.”
Sweeney also has taken advantage of an internship at the Hospital Pharmacy on Main Street. It has certainly helped her to know she is going in the right direction.
Student Council, National Honor Society, Sources of Strength, Spanish Club and volleyball are just a few of Sweeny’s activities and leadership opportunities.
Volleyball is by far her favorite. She loves the team aspect and working for her spot on the floor. Playing at the collegiate level was one aspect of Doane University that was so appealing. Her teammates know Doane’s volleyball team is extremely lucky to have her.
When Sweeny was asked if she enjoys being a leader in her activities, she answered with an immediate, “Yes! I am highly organized and pride myself on helping all parties communicate to achieve success.”
Sweeny self admits she is not a big reader, but loves murder mysteries. She thoroughly enjoys Roald Dahl and his book series, especially “BFG.” She stated the author keeps her interested, and she can read his books repeatedly.
The most touching virtue Sweeny shared was her love for her great-grandparents. She shared stories of spending time with them. She has learned the art of being strong-willed but kind from her great-grandparents. This will take her far in her endeavors.
“Her positive demeanor and role as a leader within our school is evidence of her willingness to put forth the effort to accomplish the goals she has set for herself,” Sweeney’s counselor, Alyssa Yada, said.
Sweeny is a driven, honest and focused young lady.
She will accomplish what she sets out to do.
The community looks forward to her returning to Sheridan one day. She will be a bright light and asset in one of Sheridan’s pharmacies and the community as a whole.