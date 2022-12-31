SHERIDAN — Academics for All representatives checked in with former recipients of the Summit Award.
Hailey (Ligocki) Ryan, SHS Class of 2013
As a 2013 Sheridan High School graduate, Hailey (Ligocki) Ryan contributed to three state championships in tennis, played basketball and participated in We the People, National Honor Society and FFA. Additionally, she was recognized as a national merit scholar.
Following high school, Ryan attended the University of Wyoming on a scholarship to play basketball for the Cowgirls. Ryan graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental systems science and married husband, Riley Ryan. They continued to live in Laramie while she attained her teaching certificate in secondary education.
Their next move was to Grand Forks, North Dakota, so that Riley could attend the University of North Dakota School of physical therapy. In addition, Ryan accepted her first teaching job, eighth grade earth and space science.
“It was my first taste of education as a teacher instead of a student, and while my job was to teach, I did my fair share of learning, too,” she said.
In 2019, they welcomed ‘the most amazing blessing,’ their first son. After two years in Grand Forks, they made their way back to Sheridan to be closer to family. Having lived in the farmland of North Dakota, they realized they had taken the beautiful mountains for granted.
Since returning to Sheridan, the Ryans have welcomed their second son.
“We thank God each day that we get to be parents to our two boys,” Ryan said. “Of all the experiences in the 10 years since graduating high school, parenting has been the most rewarding and challenging. Daily we are reminded that kindness and gentleness matter, that patience must always be cultivated and that a mama’s and a daddy’s love is unconditionally selfless, if imperfect.”
In addition to gallivanting around the ranchland of Sheridan, they enjoy their jobs of teaching science at Sheridan High School and working at CORE as a physical therapist.
“We are truly grateful to be raising our family in Sheridan,” Ryan said.
Molly (Ligocki) Kane, SHS Class of 2014
Molly (Ligocki) Kane graduated from Sheridan High School with the class of 2014. During her years at SHS, she was an active member of the FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. Additionally, she also enjoyed competing for the Lady Bronc basketball and soccer teams throughout high school.
After graduation, she attended the University of Wyoming with the Trustees’ Scholars Award, an academic scholarship that provided a full ride. She enjoyed two years in Laramie before deciding to return to Sheridan and pursued a position in the Sheridan College Dental Hygiene Program.
In 2017, she married Nate Kane, a fellow SHS alumni and local cattle rancher. It was then that Kane began her time in the dental hygiene program and graduated in May of 2019 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene through the University of Wyoming. She began her dental hygienist career in June of 2019 in Sheridan and is currently employed by Dr. Peter Schultz at Schultz Family Dental. Since Kane likes to stay tuned-in to the college’s hygiene program, she has served on the Sheridan College Dental Hygiene Advisory Board.
The Kanes have since welcomed two daughters into their lives and enjoy raising their children on the family ranch near Ranchester while spending time with a multitude of family who live in the Sheridan area.
“I feel incredibly blessed for the opportunities I have been awarded because of my time at Sheridan High School and my higher education in Wyoming,” Kane said. “My positive experiences and activities in high school continue to impact daily life to this day. I am proud to serve the Sheridan community professionally as well as raise our daughters in this fantastic hometown.”