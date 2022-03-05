SHERIDAN — “Future Stevie will thank you for this later,” is one sentence that serves as motivation for Stevie Will in academics, sports, work and extracurricular activities. Therefore, Academics for All is pleased to recognize the Sheridan High School senior as this week’s Summit Award Winner.
Will is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Will. Valuing a good education and putting academics first has driven her to maintain an unweighted 4.0 GPA while completing a rigorous and challenging class schedule. Her resume includes many advanced placement and college classes; but math is Will’s favorite subject, and she attributes that in part to the fact that her dad is a math professor and that the importance of math has also been stressed.
“Stevie is an intelligent, self-motivated, enthusiastic and hardworking student with a high aptitude for math," SHS math instructor Lonna Forister said. "She will be successful in anything she puts her mind to.”
Will feels one of her greatest strengths is supporting and being there for friends and others. Participating in the food drive and with The Food Group through the Interact Club and working with Big Brothers/Big Sisters has allowed her to feel the reward of helping others, which is extremely important and rewarding to her as she tries to follow in the footsteps of her grandpa Steve. According to Will, he was one person she has always looked up to and tried to follow.
“He always strived to put his friends first and looked for any way he could help them,” she said.
Additionally, Will is helping people by assisting the athletic trainer at Sheridan High School.
“She has been a great asset for me in the athletic training room," athletic trainer Joanne Goss said. "Stevie is a humble young woman and will do any task with which I ask her to assist but does not like recognition for it. She is a hard-working young woman who keeps her head down and completes her schoolwork and extracurricular tasks. Stevie has a great sense of humor and a great attitude.”
Will’s experience with athletic training this year has sparked an interest in a pursuing a possible nursing career in college.
Will is involved in many extracurricular activities. She attributes many of her leadership skills and increased confidence to attending Young RYLA camp in Colorado, belonging to the Interact Club at Sheridan High School and attending Wyoming Girls State, serving as judge of the district court. Will was a member of the state champion We the People team her junior year and Sources of Strength her senior year.
Soccer is Will’s sport at Sheridan High School.
“Stevie is a tremendous young lady," coach Kevin Rizer said. "Stevie is both a great athlete and, more importantly, a great teammate. She consistently performs at a high level with a desire to contribute to the team’s success. Her selflessness on the field reflects Stevie’s character off the field as well. Stevie is a great friend who regularly finds time to impact the many people she has a relationship with. Academically Stevie works hard to be her very best and is widely respected by staff and students alike for her tremendous work ethic. This is a wonderful way to define integrity: Be the same person in all that you do! Stevie is a wonderful example of that definition of integrity.”
Summer finds Will busy working at the Kendrick Park ice cream stand, where she has been employed for the past three years and worked as a manager last year. In the fall she finds time to work the concession stand for little guy football.
Given her motivation, character and work ethic, Will is sure to find success when she continues her education at Sheridan College this fall.