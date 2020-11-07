SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest regulations state that for motorized over-snow vehicles (such as snowmobiles and snow bikes) off road or trail travel is not permitted until Nov. 16 annually.
Even after Nov. 16, there is a requirement for at least 6 inches of snow to be present before vehicles can be driven off the route and resource damage cannot occur. This is not an arbitrary requirement.
Several snowstorms and layers of snow must settle to form a base before the land is adequately protected from over-snow vehicles. If users do not wait, resource damage will most likely follow.
Bighorn National Forest law enforcement officers issued violation notices last weekend to those who could not wait. Those individuals not only have to pay high fines but could eventually lose their privilege to visit the national forest. Preserve your access and avoid the fine, it just takes a little patience, BNF staff said in a press release.
For more information, visit the Bighorn’s special orders page online at fs.usda.gov/detail/bighorn/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5151832.