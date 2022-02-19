SHERIDAN — Families with children may see another cash flow in their 2021 tax returns, as the last of the COVID-19 era credits make a final appearance. However, the process may be trickier than a lump sum in one’s bank account.
“There are a lot of variables,” Sheridan H&R Block franchisee Barbara Hodgson said. “The best thing to do is to sit down and talk with somebody about it.”
Based on rules passed in the March 2021 stimulus bill, the child tax credit is fully refundable, “which means you can receive the credit even if you don’t owe the IRS,” information regarding the 2021 Child Tax Return from H&R Block said.
“Based on the new rules, half of the credit was distributed in advance over six months in 2021,” according to H&R Block. “According to the IRS, nearly 90% of children in the U.S. were covered by advance payments of the credit.”
By July 15, 2021, families not opting out received monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child without having to take any action, according to The White House information on the child tax credit. The March 2021 changes increased the typical annual child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children age 6 and older, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children younger than 6. Additionally, the bill raised the age limit from 16 to 17.
“All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent,” The White House information said.
Families that opted in received six monthly installments of bulk payments — based on their household income — may receive another bulk installment of equal payment when they file tax returns.
“The pay back depends on income,” Hodgson said. “And parents must realize (the monthly payments) will reduce their refund because they won’t get all of it on the tax return.”
Additionally, nontraditional families may have more to work through regarding stimulus excess. For example, divorced parents who alternate years claiming children as dependents may need to work through the filing more carefully.
The parent claiming a child or children in 2020 — depending on income and timeliness of the IRS — may have received the monthly payments but may not be eligible for the 2021 tax credit.
When preparing to file tax returns, tax experts advise bringing along required documents regarding the 2021 child tax credit, including a 1095-A form if enrolled in marketplace insurance. If families received a third stimulus check in March or April of 2021, the IRS should have sent a letter identifying the total payment the household received. That letter should also be brought along when working with accountants.
While the American Rescue Plan guaranteed the increased amounts of tax returns for children in 2021, that will not be the case for 2022, as child tax returns have reverted back to the $2,000 credit, unless additional legislation is passed by the U.S. Congress.