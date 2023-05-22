CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School officially said goodbye to its 2023 graduating class Sunday.

Five seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony and a total of nearly $26,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to the graduates. Scholarships ranged from $150 to more than $6,700 and each graduate received at least one.

