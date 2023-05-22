CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School officially said goodbye to its 2023 graduating class Sunday.
Five seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony and a total of nearly $26,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to the graduates. Scholarships ranged from $150 to more than $6,700 and each graduate received at least one.
First-year principal and superintendent Chase Christensen thanked those involved in helping the seniors graduate.
“Thanks, parents and family members for supporting each graduate and getting them to this important milestone in life. A heartfelt thank you to the teachers and staff members of Sheridan County School District 3 for getting our seniors to this milestone as well,” he said. “Finally, I want to thank the graduating class for their hard work and dedication.”
Boyd Brown was invited back for graduation as the class of 2023’s guest speaker. Brown served as SCSD3 superintendent during the 2021-2022 school year. He offered some advice to the graduates.
“Class of 2023, you have numerous options after graduation. I assume each of you have a preliminary plan of what you are doing short term and even long term after the celebration,” Brown said. “I want to remind you to be flexible with your plans because life happens. It is never too late… to put a plan on hold or even change your plan.”
Brown also encouraged the graduates to thank someone instrumental in their lives for the support they received.
As salutatorian, Kadynce French gave a speech that described each of her classmates.
“We’re all so different but one thing we all have in common is that we’re all graduating today and we’ve been waiting for this moment for years,” French said. “I’d say I can’t imagine a different class to flip my tassel with.”
Shelby Fennema was the valedictorian and said she and her classmates have probably been looking forward to graduation since the first day of kindergarten.
“Speaking of kindergarten, how many kids have been sent to the principal’s office on the first day,” Fennema asked. “Well, you’re looking at one now. I’m standing in front of all of you, giving the valedictorian speech.”
Fennema said she was sent to the office for telling a knock knock joke.
“Now, I’m going to tell it again because it’s funny and I can’t get sent back to the principal’s office,” she said. “Knock knock.”
“Who’s there,” the audience asked.
“Madame,” Fennema responded.
“My damn foot’s caught in the door,” Fennema answered.