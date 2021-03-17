CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 administrators, like others in the state, are looking at unique ways to cut costs while maintaining the same quality of service for students, teachers and families in the school district.
One of the new ways SCSD3 administrators are considering cuts includes having only one coach for each activity.
The idea, run by board trustees last week, includes one coach for each program, meaning one volleyball, one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one track coach.
Depending on the number of students going out for each sport, administrators may have to hire assistant coaches, but if numbers don’t reach the threshold — which SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui estimated to be around 12 but wasn’t set on the number — other head coaches could serve as assistants. This year, Bo Benth and Cameron Spade served as assistants for each other in girls and boys high school basketball, respectively.
The change comes for several reasons, including cost savings, but also primarily because it’s difficult to find available people willing to certify as coaching staff. The head volleyball coaching position remained vacant until just before season this year.
The hope is people will be more likely to commit to a volunteer position where they do not have to go through the certification process to become an assistant coach, which works legally and financially if the school pays them on an hourly wage, similar to a paraprofessional position, Auzqui said.
For now, though, administrators will finish the year with head and assistant coaches for track, which results in hiring one high school and one junior high coach who will serve as each other’s assistant when needed. The number of student participants fluctuated from three to 11 and is now down a few from that.
“We need to finish the year like we’ve done all the other programs, but the reality outside the box next year, with Jennifer as the athletic director, we need to start having that conversation that there’s probably going to be one coach per sport based on numbers,” Auzqui told trustees. “And if we need to, instead of an assistant coach, we have some type of hourly wage or we look at somehow getting volunteers certified or bringing someone in some way.”
The transition would save approximately 30% in staff cost savings, as assistant coaches cost less than head coaches, which are tied to a percentage of a base pay that varies for each district throughout the state.
Tim Rowe was hired as the high school track and field coach. Student athletes will practice on the newly completed track at Arvada-Clearmont High School instead of traveling to Buffalo for practices.