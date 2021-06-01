CLEARMONT — In his last commencement speech as superintendent of Arvada-Clearmont High School, Charles Auzqui addressed the eight graduates individually.
As did commencement speaker and teacher Jan Gibbs.
As did Salutatorian Kerri Malli.
As did her twin sister and Valedictorian Krista Malli.
Every year, ACHS graduating students receive the unique opportunity from all Sheridan County high schools in that they receive the most personal education with the smallest group of peers. Along with knowing the daily ins and outs of their classmates, students recognize the unique eccentricities of each person.
John Klier knows everything there is to know about computers.
The Malli sisters both, at one point during the school year, swiped their mother’s AirPods for class and discovered they weren’t that sneaky, she already knew.
Ethan Packard begged Kerri Malli to the prom before giving up and asking Krista, who said yes.
Torrey Veach and Cameron Handy frequented Auzqui’s office throughout their four years as classmates, but he encouraged them that he believes they will find success beyond high school.
Madison Moss is new to the class but fared well, despite leaving class multiple times for items she forgot to bring to class.
Travis McBride, while often forgetting to bring a pencil to class, managed to make everyone laugh and feel welcome.
Personal touches encompassed the entirety of the ceremony May 30, from the initial processional including parents of the graduating seniors, to family pods seated together on the ACHS gymnasium floor, to the speeches individually calling out each graduate with funny anecdotes and memories from the past year. Or four years. Or 18 years, for some.
Time-held traditions continued, as well. The national anthem, typically performed by a student, was played on an electric guitar by Maxi Wuerker. Packard and junior Tamica Smith performed the AC Branding Iron Tradition. A video played photos from diapers to senior snapshots honoring each individual graduate.
All of these memories and more contributed to this class creating lasting memories, which in turn create lasting friendships.
“Certainly, one of the perks of teaching in a community like this is the opportunity to get to know your students outside of the classroom,” Gibbs said, “and build those lasting friendships.
“...Whether we’ve just met or known you for years, we’ve all come together today to recognize your achievements,” Gibbs continued. “Each of you with your own dreams for the future, filled with confidence and eager to take flight, just as you were on that first day of school.”