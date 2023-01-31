CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School recently released its honor roll lists for first quarter and first semester.
First quarter honor roll recipients who earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49 GPA included:
Seventh grade: Isaac Andreen and Rylee Olsen
11th grade: Willow Harriet and Trevor Martinez
12th Grade: Miranda Dunham
First quarter Board of Trustees honor roll recipients who earned between a 3.5 and a 4.0 GPA included:
Seventh grade: Jonah Ambler, Addyson Miller, Khloe Odegard and Brindle Vineyard
Eighth grade: Tessa Legerski
Ninth grade: Chloe Mauck, Tylynn Smith and Bronc Vineyard
10th grade: Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
11th grade: Will Betz and Kamryn Michelena
12th grade: Shelby Fennema, Kadynce French and Vito Nimick
First semester honor roll recipients who earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49 GPA included:
Seventh grade: Khloe Odegard
Ninth grade: Skye Malli, Chloe Mauck, Tylynn Smith
10th grade: Tessa Christianson
12th grade: Miranda Dunham and Vito Nimick
First semester Board of Trustees honor roll recipients who earned between a 3.5 and a 4.0 GPA included:
Seventh grade: Jonah Ambler, Isaac Andreen, Addyson Miller, Rylee Olsen and Brindle Vinyard
Eighth grade: Tessa Legerski
Ninth grade: Bronc Vineyard
10th grade: Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
11th grade: Kamryn Michelena
12th grade: Shelby Fennema and Kadynce French