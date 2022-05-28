CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School graduating senior Tamica Smith ensured through hard work and determination that her past and low expectations wouldn’t define her future.
Growing up in and out of the foster care system at a young age, Smith said she recognized low expectations and excuses placed on her by society. However, after a few teachers expected more out of her and finding classes and extracurricular activities in which she took an interest, Smith finds herself at the top of the ACHS graduating class of 2022 as valedictorian.
“What kept me going is I knew there was something better out there,” Smith said. “I knew that I was in a situation (during foster care) that I might not exactly be happy with, that might not be the healthiest for me, that might put me in a poor mental state, but I always knew if I worked hard, I could get there…and this is the year people have really recognized the work that I’ve been doing all my high school career.”
Smith became heavily involved in extracurricular activities as a freshman at ACHS. In her four years, she participated in honors music, Students Against Destructive Decisions, FFA, student council, National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball, U.S. Senate Youth Program and Girls State. She found success in FFA, making it to state in several events, as well as Girls State, where she competed in the national competition in Washington, D.C., this past school year. She held offices in student council for three years and currently also holds a part-time job.
Smith said she obtained her positions of leadership — and discovered she possessed qualities fit to lead her peers — by never taking no for an answer.
“(After initially being denied access to honor music class), it made me see leadership isn’t sitting there and telling people what to do,” Smith said. “Leadership is talking to people, communicating with them and not exactly being the most ‘leader’ person. You don’t need to act like you’re in charge to be a leader, and it really defined my personality and made it so I was more open to people, made it so I communicated better, and made it so as I got involved in more activities, truly I feel like I became a better person.”
Most importantly, Smith said her past doesn’t define her future, and she encourages others that may have similar paths to hers to find avenues that help them move beyond their circumstances. That avenue for Smith was school, obtaining a high school diploma and not stopping there. She anticipates attending college after high school and found her niche in art.
“It’s important for people to remember just because you come from somewhere doesn’t mean that’s who you have to be,” Smith said. “I was always told that since I was once in a situation, that was where I was always going to be. I was told that I could never be better than the kid who was in the foster care system. That obviously isn’t true because everybody now hears that I was in foster care and they’re like, ‘What?’ They’re blown away, they’re flabbergasted.”
She utilized art as an outlet for complex feelings she felt about family, life struggles and a bout of self-described “depresso espresso.” Through her education and art, Smith discovered becoming a good student could be accomplished even if she had experienced hardships.
“I believe that’s the outlook we should have on life: we are more than where we come from, and we’re better than that, and we can continue to rise above our situations,” Smith said.