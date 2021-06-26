SHERIDAN — Whether on the job or volunteering, Jayme Ackerman is here to help.
For a little more than a year, the 29-year-old has worked as one of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s case managers. She aids in discharge planning — helping patients make sure they have access to long-term care, insurance coverage and other vital resources.
Ackerman’s passion for helping others has extended to her volunteer work with the Advocacy and Resource Center, where she answers calls from locals in crisis situations. She also keeps the region’s past alive serving on the board of the Trail End State Historic Site.
Ackerman’s passion for the community serves as an inspiration for her friend and former 20 Under 40 honoree, Cecilia Good.
“She is an amazing person that contributes a considerable amount of time and effort to the community,” Good said. “…I believe that she deserves recognition for the work that she does for Sheridan.”
Ackerman took some time from her busy schedule to talk a bit about giving back to the community she loves and calls home.
The Sheridan Press: What do you enjoy most about your job? And, on the flip side, what is the most challenging part?
Jayme Ackerman: I think what I enjoy most is the opportunity to help people. In some cases, we are really able to help change people’s lives. And the hardest part is when we can’t connect people with the resources they need. My heart breaks for them when that happens.
TSP: Did that desire to help people motivate you to get involved with the Advocacy and Resource Center?
JA: I saw a Facebook post about their need for on-call people, and I thought it sounded like a really rewarding thing. Initially, I did it because I thought it would be helpful experience as I worked toward my degree. But I loved it and kept doing it, and I intend to keep doing it. Every few months, I get a call that makes me think ‘Wow, I hope I helped that person.’
TSP: And how does the Trails End State Historic Site fit into all this?
JA: I did not grow up here. I’m from Casper originally. But my grandparents lived here when I was a kid, and in the summers, we went to the Kendrick Mansion. So I think those memories motivated me to get involved there. I wanted to relive my childhood memories and ensure that other families could make their own memories in the future.
TSP: What do you do when not working or volunteering?
JA. My husband and I are pretty outdoorsy. We like to go camping, fishing and golfing, and we just bought a house so we’ve been playing baseball and soccer in our backyard. My husband has been trying to teach me how to play guitar as well.
TSP: How’s that going?
JA: (Laughs) Not well. But it’s not for a lack of effort on his part.
TSP: Well, you can’t do everything.
JA: (Laughs) That’s right!