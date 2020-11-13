SHERIDAN — In 1969, the Supreme Court ruled that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
Still, constitutional violations are far too common in public schools across the country.
That’s why the ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a virtual workshop at 5 p.m. on Friday to provide an overview of student rights when it comes to free speech, school dress codes, gender stereotypes, freedom of expression and censorship of viewpoints expressed on campus.
“Teachers and administrators have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for students that is conducive to learning while respecting each student’s individual rights,” said Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager. “While the Constitution protects the rights of students at school, many school officials are unaware of students’ legal protections or simply ignore them. It’s important for students to know their rights so they can protect them.”
Serrano will be joined by Ammon Medina, the GSA coordinator for Wyoming Equality, at the workshop.
“Even though we’re still navigating uncertain times during the COVID pandemic, your rights are as certain as always,” Medina said. “Students thrive in safe and welcoming spaces at schools. When you know what the law says, you’re better equipped to protect those safe and welcoming spaces for yourself and your community at school and on campus.”
The free speech and dress codes on campus is part of the ACLU of Wyoming’s series of Know Your Rights trainings over the next few months. These one-hour virtual workshops will help you understand your rights and empower you to take action if those rights are violated.
Future sessions will cover interacting with police and other law enforcement Dec. 4, interactuar con la policía en Español Dec. 18 and LGBTQ+ and two spirit adults Jan. 8.