SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District was selected to speak about the former Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project at the 2021 National Brownfields Training Conference in December.
The conference, held in Oklahoma City, is the largest gathering in the country of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former industrial properties. The conference includes educational sessions and opportunities to interact with professionals engaged in cleaning up and redeveloping sites like Acme. The conference is cosponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International City/County Management Association.
SCCD’s presentation is titled, “Partnership Power: Integrating federal, state, local, and private resources to reimagine the Acme Power Plant." The presentation describes the great success the Acme project has experienced due to the resources partners contributed to the project.
“What an honor to be selected to present at the national Brownfields conference," said Susan Holmes, chair of the SCCD Board of Supervisors. "It’s a great opportunity to give national recognition to the tremendous support the Acme project has received from our partners.”
The Acme Working Group provides technical guidance to the SCCD, who currently owns the site and is responsible for the project. The working group includes government agencies, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, and for-profit businesses and utilities, which offers diverse perspectives from conservation, recreations, wildlife management, tourism, history and agriculture/industry interests.
According to a press release, the SCCD continues to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. Currently, the district is working toward removal and/or salvage of debris at the site. To begin, the SCCD Board is pursuing a detailed inventory of materials, including tires, scrap metal and other items. The inventory will be completed in late fall/early winter with removal and salvage to follow as weather and funding allows.
At its meeting Aug. 3, the SCCD board approved submission of an EPA Cleanup Grant Proposal to clean-up asbestos within the building, which will be needed whether or not the building is reused. The request will be for $500,000, to be used over a three-year timeframe. Applicants are required to provide 20% matching funds, or $100,000. If the grant is awarded, the district will seek additional funding to meet the match requirement.