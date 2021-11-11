SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is requesting a $585,000 Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Grant to perform asbestos abatement at the former Acme Power Plant site, as well as public comment on the grant application.
At a meeting about the project Tuesday, SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski explained the EPA grant would fund one part of SCCD’s much larger Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project, which aims to decontaminate and repurpose the site for public use.
The reclamation project began in 2015 when the conservation district began an initial feasibility study, with the ultimate goals of ensuring public access and use of the site, protecting water and land quality along the Tongue River and capturing the historical importance of the former power plant. While SCCD owns the power plant land, a working group composed of nonprofits, government agencies, local landowners and environmental organizations and others guide the project.
So far, Rogaczewski explained at the public meeting Tuesday, reclamation project workers stabilized the site with initial debris removal, assessed contamination and started working with community members to determine future uses for the site.
Soil, groundwater and standing water testing from the former power plant indicates considerable contamination, according to data presented by Loren Ruttinger, an engineering contractor hired by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to evaluate contamination at the power plant.
Ruttinger’s analysis found asbestos, arsenic, lead and hydrocarbon contamination exceeding DEQ cleanup levels in soil samples from the site. Asbestos, arsenic and lead — all of which are toxic to humans — were found at shallow depths in soil throughout the site. In some areas of the site, Ruttinger explained, the amount of asbestos fibers present in soil ranged from 15- to 56-times safe levels, as determined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, were also found at contaminant levels throughout the site. According to EPA hazard summaries on the contaminant, PCBs are human-made chlorinated hydrocarbons — hydrogen and carbon compounds — known to cause adverse health effects to the immune system, reproductive system, nervous system and endocrine system as well as cancer in animals and potentially humans.
In surface water — which included samples taken from the Tongue River, which runs alongside the power plant — Ruttinger’s team found notable contamination only in the power plant’s cooling tunnel. In the tunnel, Ruttinger said, researchers found contamination from trichloroethylene, or TCE, and tetrachloroethylene, or PCE, which are human-made liquids used to remove grease from surfaces. According to the EPA’s hazard summaries for TCE and PCE, exposure to the chemicals can cause neurological impairments, liver and kidney damage and several types of cancer in humans, among other serious health effects. Seven of eight total sediment samples taken near the cooling tunnel, as well as three of 10 groundwater wells, also revealed PCE and/or TCE contamination.
The EPA Cleanup Grant, Rogaczewski explained before the SCCD board in a meeting last Tuesday, will fund asbestos abatement, the next step in removing and disposing site contaminants. Based on an asbestos abatement estimate, Rogaczewski said, SCCD will request $585,000 in grant funding, which will require a 20% match, or $117,000, in local funds.
The asbestos abatement is “definitely a project that needs to get done and cleaned up,” said Sydney Magann, an attendee at SCCD’s public meeting Tuesday.
Requesting $585,000, Rogaczewski said, will necessitate SCCD file a waiver of the EPA’s grant maximum of $500,000 with its application materials. As SCCD Chair Susan Holmes said at the SCCD board meeting Nov. 2, there is “no point” in asking for less money than necessary to clean up asbestos at the former power plant.
The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project will accept public comments on the EPA Cleanup Grant application via its website or by mail to SCCD until noon Nov. 19. SCCD will host another public meeting on the proposed cleanup and reclamation of the power plant Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA.
The EPA should determine whether the conservation district will receive cleanup funding by summer 2022, Rogaczewski told the SCCD board.
Future uses for the site remain undetermined. Scholars at Kansas State University, Rogaczewski said, are currently examining the site’s market feasibility as an outdoor recreation space, commercial operation or educational setting, given the power plant’s location outside of town and position in a floodplain. During a community visioning session in 2017, most respondents were in favor of removing or repurposing the building and creating an outdoor recreation area.
In 2022, however, the Acme Power Plant site’s future — and its decontamination — may be impacted by EPA grant application reviewers and public commenters.